Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Ole Miss
ATLANTA - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Ole Miss (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rebels:
- Rankings:
|Ole Miss
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
25th
NR
SOS
N/A
N/A
SP+
25th
42nd
FPI
20th
52nd
- Offensive Statistics (2020):
|Ole Miss
|Louisville
Total Offense
3rd (555.5)
29th (444.2)
Passing Yards
7th (344.9)
48th (244.2)
Yards Per Completion
13th (14.49)
35th (13.30)
Rushing Yards
26th (210.6)
29th (200.0)
First Downs Gained
10th (276)
33rd (230)
3rd Down Con. %
7th (49.6%)
34th (44.8%)
4th Down Con. %
20th (66.7%)
66th (54.2%)
Red Zone Con. %
104th (75.8%)
31st (88.6%)
Turnovers Lost
109th (18)
124th (24)
Interceptions Thrown
121st (14)
113th (12)
Fumbles Lost
27th (4)
124th (12)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
100th (7.20)
121st (8.45)
Sacks Allowed
45th (1.90)
98th (2.73)
Avg. Time of Possession
105th (27:51)
32nd (31:30)
Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics (2020):
|Ole Miss
|Louisville
Total Defense
126th (519.0)
39th (369.1)
Passing Yards Allowed
125th (312.1)
17th (189.2)
Rushing Yards Allowed
101st (206.9)
80th (179.9)
3rd Down Defensive %
106th (46.7%)
57th (39.6%)
4th Down Defensive %
116th (72.2%)
20th (40.0%
First Downs Allowed
122nd (274)
71st (200)
Red Zone Defensive %
100th (87.8%)
57th (82.9%)
Turnovers Gained
59th (13)
70th (12)
Interceptions Caught
68th (6)
80th (5)
Fumbles Recovered
34th (7)
34th (7)
Sacks Per Game
98th (1.60)
73rd (2.00)
TFL Per Game
107th (4.7)
79th (5.7)
Defensive Touchdowns
N/A
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics (2020):
|Ole Miss
|Louisville
Net Punting
44th (39.44)
96th (36.59)
Avg. Kickoff Return
23rd (23.95)
67th (19.97)
Avg. Punt Return
62nd (7.00)
113th (3.14)
Blocked Kicks
N/A
34th (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
53rd (1)
53rd (1)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
85th (1)
Field Goal Attempts
6-10
13-15
PAT
46-49
40-40
Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 29.9 percent chance to win against the Rebels. Louisville has an FPI of 3.1 (52nd overall), and Ole Miss' FPI of 10.1 (20th overall) is the second-highest out of the Cardinals 2021 opponents (Clemson - 26.8).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 34.24 percent chance to take down the Rebels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.2 (42nd overall), and like with FPI, Ole Miss' SP+ rating of 15.1 (25th overall) is the second-highest out of the Cardinals 2021 opponents (Clemson - 28.8).
- Personal Prediction: Ole Miss 42, Louisville 35
(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)
