Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

The Cardinals kick off the 2021 season against the Rebels in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

ATLANTA - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Ole Miss (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rebels:

- Rankings:

Ole Miss Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll 25th NR SOS N/A N/A SP+ 25th 42nd FPI 20th 52nd

- Offensive Statistics (2020):

Ole Miss Louisville Total Offense 3rd (555.5) 29th (444.2) Passing Yards 7th (344.9) 48th (244.2) Yards Per Completion 13th (14.49) 35th (13.30) Rushing Yards 26th (210.6) 29th (200.0) First Downs Gained 10th (276) 33rd (230) 3rd Down Con. % 7th (49.6%) 34th (44.8%) 4th Down Con. % 20th (66.7%) 66th (54.2%) Red Zone Con. % 104th (75.8%) 31st (88.6%) Turnovers Lost 109th (18) 124th (24) Interceptions Thrown 121st (14) 113th (12) Fumbles Lost 27th (4) 124th (12) Tackles For Loss Allowed 100th (7.20) 121st (8.45) Sacks Allowed 45th (1.90) 98th (2.73) Avg. Time of Possession 105th (27:51) 32nd (31:30)

Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics (2020):

Ole Miss Louisville Total Defense 126th (519.0) 39th (369.1) Passing Yards Allowed 125th (312.1) 17th (189.2) Rushing Yards Allowed 101st (206.9) 80th (179.9) 3rd Down Defensive % 106th (46.7%) 57th (39.6%) 4th Down Defensive % 116th (72.2%) 20th (40.0% First Downs Allowed 122nd (274) 71st (200) Red Zone Defensive % 100th (87.8%) 57th (82.9%) Turnovers Gained 59th (13) 70th (12) Interceptions Caught 68th (6) 80th (5) Fumbles Recovered 34th (7) 34th (7) Sacks Per Game 98th (1.60) 73rd (2.00) TFL Per Game 107th (4.7) 79th (5.7) Defensive Touchdowns N/A N/A

Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics (2020):

Ole Miss Louisville Net Punting 44th (39.44) 96th (36.59) Avg. Kickoff Return 23rd (23.95) 67th (19.97) Avg. Punt Return 62nd (7.00) 113th (3.14) Blocked Kicks N/A 34th (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 53rd (1) 53rd (1) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 85th (1) Field Goal Attempts 6-10 13-15 PAT 46-49 40-40

Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 29.9 percent chance to win against the Rebels. Louisville has an FPI of 3.1 (52nd overall), and Ole Miss' FPI of 10.1 (20th overall) is the second-highest out of the Cardinals 2021 opponents (Clemson - 26.8).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 34.24 percent chance to take down the Rebels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.2 (42nd overall), and like with FPI, Ole Miss' SP+ rating of 15.1 (25th overall) is the second-highest out of the Cardinals 2021 opponents (Clemson - 28.8).

- Personal Prediction: Ole Miss 42, Louisville 35

(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

