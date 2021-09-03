September 3, 2021
Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

The Cardinals kick off the 2021 season against the Rebels in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.
Author:
Publish date:

ATLANTA - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Ole Miss (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rebels:

- Rankings:

Ole MissLouisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

25th

NR

SOS

N/A

N/A

SP+

25th

42nd

FPI

20th

52nd

- Offensive Statistics (2020):

Ole MissLouisville

Total Offense

3rd (555.5)

29th (444.2)

Passing Yards

7th (344.9)

48th (244.2)

Yards Per Completion

13th (14.49)

35th (13.30)

Rushing Yards

26th (210.6)

29th (200.0)

First Downs Gained

10th (276)

33rd (230)

3rd Down Con. %

7th (49.6%)

34th (44.8%)

4th Down Con. %

20th (66.7%)

66th (54.2%)

Red Zone Con. %

104th (75.8%)

31st (88.6%)

Turnovers Lost

109th (18)

124th (24)

Interceptions Thrown

121st (14)

113th (12)

Fumbles Lost

27th (4)

124th (12)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

100th (7.20)

121st (8.45)

Sacks Allowed

45th (1.90)

98th (2.73)

Avg. Time of Possession

105th (27:51)

32nd (31:30)

Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics (2020):

Ole MissLouisville

Total Defense

126th (519.0)

39th (369.1)

Passing Yards Allowed

125th (312.1)

17th (189.2)

Rushing Yards Allowed

101st (206.9)

80th (179.9)

3rd Down Defensive %

106th (46.7%)

57th (39.6%)

4th Down Defensive %

116th (72.2%)

20th (40.0%

First Downs Allowed

122nd (274)

71st (200)

Red Zone Defensive %

100th (87.8%)

57th (82.9%)

Turnovers Gained

59th (13)

70th (12)

Interceptions Caught

68th (6)

80th (5)

Fumbles Recovered

34th (7)

34th (7)

Sacks Per Game

98th (1.60)

73rd (2.00)

TFL Per Game

107th (4.7)

79th (5.7)

Defensive Touchdowns

N/A

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics (2020):

Ole MissLouisville

Net Punting

44th (39.44)

96th (36.59)

Avg. Kickoff Return

23rd (23.95)

67th (19.97)

Avg. Punt Return

62nd (7.00)

113th (3.14)

Blocked Kicks

N/A

34th (1)

Blocked Kicks Allowed

53rd (1)

53rd (1)

Blocked Punts

N/A

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

85th (1)

Field Goal Attempts

6-10

13-15

PAT

46-49

40-40

Key: National Rank out of 127 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 29.9 percent chance to win against the Rebels. Louisville has an FPI of 3.1 (52nd overall), and Ole Miss' FPI of 10.1 (20th overall) is the second-highest out of the Cardinals 2021 opponents (Clemson - 26.8).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2021-08-13 at 8.03.22 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 34.24 percent chance to take down the Rebels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.2 (42nd overall), and like with FPI, Ole Miss' SP+ rating of 15.1 (25th overall) is the second-highest out of the Cardinals 2021 opponents (Clemson - 28.8).

- Personal Prediction: Ole Miss 42, Louisville 35

(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

