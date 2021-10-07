Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
- Rankings:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
57th
64th
SP+
47th
60th
FPI
42nd
59th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Total Offense
7th (526.6)
36th (441.8)
Scoring Offense
39th (34.2)
52nd (32.2)
Passing Yards
2nd (398.0)
35th (273.2)
Yards Per Completion
30th (13.54)
57th (12.77)
Rushing Yards
97th (128.6)
55th (168.6)
First Downs Gained
5th (134)
45th (110)
3rd Down Con. %
18th (49.3%)
74th (38.7%)
4th Down Con. %
107th (37.5%)
64th (54.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
107th (73.9%)
17th (94.4%)
Turnovers Lost
71st (7)
53rd (6)
Interceptions Thrown
64th (4)
22nd (2)
Fumbles Lost
62nd (3)
96th (4)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
90th (6.40)
27th (4.40)
Sacks Allowed
108th (3.00)
34th (1.60)
Avg. Time of Possession
37th (31:15)
10th (33:27)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Total Defense
97th (412.8)
107th (434.8)
Scoring Defense
86th (27.6)
91st (28.2)
Passing Yards Allowed
61st (218.0)
110th (261.2)
Rushing Yards Allowed
110th (194.8)
97th (173.6)
3rd Down Defensive %
74th (38.6%)
43rd (34.3%)
4th Down Defensive %
101st (66.7%)
77th (55.6%)
First Downs Allowed
95th (108)
109th (116)
Red Zone Defensive %
23rd (72.2%)
119th (94.7%)
Turnovers Gained
106th (4)
75th (6)
Interceptions Caught
97th (2)
33rd (5)
Fumbles Recovered
71st (2)
102nd (1)
Sacks Per Game
76th (2.00)
40th (2.60)
TFL Per Game
95th (5.0)
61st (6.0)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Net Punting
68th (39.35)
50th (40.68)
Avg. Kickoff Return
112th (16.00)
47th (22.33)
Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense
7th (13.33)
86th (22.18)
Avg. Punt Return
80th (6.33)
24th (13.60)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
118th (14.83)
45th (4.67)
Field Goal Attempts
6-8
5-6
PAT
19-19
20-21
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 48.8 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI of 2.8 (59th overall), whereas Virginia has a rating of 5.7 (42nd overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 49.53 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.4 (60th overall), whereas Virginia has a rating of 8.1 (47th overall). Following the loss to Wake Forest, Louisville is favored in two of their seven remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 41, Virginia 38.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter