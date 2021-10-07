    • October 7, 2021
    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

    - Rankings:

    VirginiaLouisville

    Associated Press Top 25

    NR

    NR

    USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    NR

    NR

    SOS

    57th

    64th

    SP+

    47th

    60th

    FPI

    42nd

    59th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    VirginiaLouisville

    Total Offense

    7th (526.6)

    36th (441.8)

    Scoring Offense

    39th (34.2)

    52nd (32.2)

    Passing Yards

    2nd (398.0)

    35th (273.2)

    Yards Per Completion

    30th (13.54)

    57th (12.77)

    Rushing Yards

    97th (128.6)

    55th (168.6)

    First Downs Gained

    5th (134)

    45th (110)

    3rd Down Con. %

    18th (49.3%)

    74th (38.7%)

    4th Down Con. %

    107th (37.5%)

    64th (54.5%)

    Red Zone Con. %

    107th (73.9%)

    17th (94.4%)

    Turnovers Lost

    71st (7)

    53rd (6)

    Interceptions Thrown

    64th (4)

    22nd (2)

    Fumbles Lost

    62nd (3)

    96th (4)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    90th (6.40)

    27th (4.40)

    Sacks Allowed

    108th (3.00)

    34th (1.60)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    37th (31:15)

    10th (33:27)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    VirginiaLouisville

    Total Defense

    97th (412.8)

    107th (434.8)

    Scoring Defense

    86th (27.6)

    91st (28.2)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    61st (218.0)

    110th (261.2)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    110th (194.8)

    97th (173.6)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    74th (38.6%)

    43rd (34.3%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    101st (66.7%)

    77th (55.6%)

    First Downs Allowed

    95th (108)

    109th (116)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    23rd (72.2%)

    119th (94.7%)

    Turnovers Gained

    106th (4)

    75th (6)

    Interceptions Caught

    97th (2)

    33rd (5)

    Fumbles Recovered

    71st (2)

    102nd (1)

    Sacks Per Game

    76th (2.00)

    40th (2.60)

    TFL Per Game

    95th (5.0)

    61st (6.0)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    VirginiaLouisville

    Net Punting

    68th (39.35)

    50th (40.68)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    112th (16.00)

    47th (22.33)

    Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense

    7th (13.33)

    86th (22.18)

    Avg. Punt Return

    80th (6.33)

    24th (13.60)

    Avg. Punt Ret. Defense

    118th (14.83)

    45th (4.67)

    Field Goal Attempts

    6-8

    5-6

    PAT

    19-19

    20-21

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 48.8 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI of 2.8 (59th overall), whereas Virginia has a rating of 5.7 (42nd overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 11.44.37 AM

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 49.53 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.4 (60th overall), whereas Virginia has a rating of 8.1 (47th overall). Following the loss to Wake Forest, Louisville is favored in two of their seven remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 41, Virginia 38.

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

