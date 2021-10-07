Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

Virginia Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 57th 64th SP+ 47th 60th FPI 42nd 59th

- Offensive Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Total Offense 7th (526.6) 36th (441.8) Scoring Offense 39th (34.2) 52nd (32.2) Passing Yards 2nd (398.0) 35th (273.2) Yards Per Completion 30th (13.54) 57th (12.77) Rushing Yards 97th (128.6) 55th (168.6) First Downs Gained 5th (134) 45th (110) 3rd Down Con. % 18th (49.3%) 74th (38.7%) 4th Down Con. % 107th (37.5%) 64th (54.5%) Red Zone Con. % 107th (73.9%) 17th (94.4%) Turnovers Lost 71st (7) 53rd (6) Interceptions Thrown 64th (4) 22nd (2) Fumbles Lost 62nd (3) 96th (4) Tackles For Loss Allowed 90th (6.40) 27th (4.40) Sacks Allowed 108th (3.00) 34th (1.60) Avg. Time of Possession 37th (31:15) 10th (33:27)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Total Defense 97th (412.8) 107th (434.8) Scoring Defense 86th (27.6) 91st (28.2) Passing Yards Allowed 61st (218.0) 110th (261.2) Rushing Yards Allowed 110th (194.8) 97th (173.6) 3rd Down Defensive % 74th (38.6%) 43rd (34.3%) 4th Down Defensive % 101st (66.7%) 77th (55.6%) First Downs Allowed 95th (108) 109th (116) Red Zone Defensive % 23rd (72.2%) 119th (94.7%) Turnovers Gained 106th (4) 75th (6) Interceptions Caught 97th (2) 33rd (5) Fumbles Recovered 71st (2) 102nd (1) Sacks Per Game 76th (2.00) 40th (2.60) TFL Per Game 95th (5.0) 61st (6.0)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Net Punting 68th (39.35) 50th (40.68) Avg. Kickoff Return 112th (16.00) 47th (22.33) Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense 7th (13.33) 86th (22.18) Avg. Punt Return 80th (6.33) 24th (13.60) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 118th (14.83) 45th (4.67) Field Goal Attempts 6-8 5-6 PAT 19-19 20-21

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 48.8 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI of 2.8 (59th overall), whereas Virginia has a rating of 5.7 (42nd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 49.53 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.4 (60th overall), whereas Virginia has a rating of 8.1 (47th overall). Following the loss to Wake Forest, Louisville is favored in two of their seven remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 41, Virginia 38.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter