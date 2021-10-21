    • October 21, 2021
    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (4-2, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

    - Rankings:

    Boston CollegeLouisville

    Associated Press Top 25

    NR

    NR

    USA Today Coaches Poll

    NR

    NR

    SOS

    99th

    33rd

    SP+

    43rd

    53rd

    FPI

    58th

    55th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    Boston CollegeLouisville

    Total Offense

    72nd (388.8)

    25th (452.0)

    Scoring Offense

    51st (30.8)

    39th (32.3)

    Passing Yards

    84th (218.0)

    29th (272.7)

    Yards Per Completion

    55th (12.58)

    39th (13.19)

    Rushing Yards

    55th (170.8)

    47th (179.3)

    First Downs Gained

    95th (122)

    76th (130)

    3rd Down Con. %

    16th (47.5%)

    91st (36.4%)

    4th Down Con. %

    69th (50.0%)

    50th (58.3)

    Red Zone Con. %

    47th (87.5%)

    10th (95.5%)

    Turnovers Lost

    68th (9)

    40th (7)

    Interceptions Thrown

    57th (5)

    9th (2)

    Fumbles Lost

    73rd (4)

    103rd (5)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    64th (5.17)

    29th (4.17)

    Sacks Allowed

    49th (1.83)

    20th (1.33)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    69th (29:29)

    17th (32:15)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    Boston CollegeLouisville

    Total Defense

    35th (329.8)

    115th (449.3)

    Scoring Defense

    28th (19.5)

    90th (29.2)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    38th (203.3)

    124th (298.8)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    41st (126.5)

    71st (150.5)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    10th (29.6%)

    59th (37.2%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    72nd (54.5%)

    93rd (63.6%

    First Downs Allowed

    17th (101)

    86th (142)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    58th (81.2%)

    126th (96.0%)

    Turnovers Gained

    96th (7)

    77th (8)

    Interceptions Caught

    44th (6)

    31st (7)

    Fumbles Recovered

    118th (1)

    118th (1)

    Sacks Per Game

    115th (1.33)

    19th (3.00)

    TFL Per Game

    124th (3.7)

    24th (6.8)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    Boston CollegeLouisville

    Net Punting

    19th (42.62)

    51st (40.76)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    1st (61.0)

    52nd (21.75)

    Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

    40th (18.64)

    51st (19.38)

    Avg. Punt Return

    117th (3.36)

    18th (13.60)

    Avg. Punt Ret. Defense

    55th (6.14)

    53rd (5.88)

    Field Goal Attempts

    6-7

    9-12

    PAT

    23-24

    23-24

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 64.6 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI of 3.1 (55th overall), whereas Boston College has a rating of 2.7 (58th overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 11.29.22 AM

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 51.88 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 6.7 (53rd overall), whereas Boston College has a rating of 8.4 (43rd overall). Following the loss to Virginia, Louisville is favored in three of their six remaining games on the schedule (BC, Syracuse, Duke).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19
    • Post-Week 6: 5.47
    • Post-Week 7: 5.74

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Boston College 31.

    (Photo of Hassan Hall: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)

