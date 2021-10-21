Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (4-2, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston College Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA Today Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 99th 33rd SP+ 43rd 53rd FPI 58th 55th

- Offensive Statistics:

Boston College Louisville Total Offense 72nd (388.8) 25th (452.0) Scoring Offense 51st (30.8) 39th (32.3) Passing Yards 84th (218.0) 29th (272.7) Yards Per Completion 55th (12.58) 39th (13.19) Rushing Yards 55th (170.8) 47th (179.3) First Downs Gained 95th (122) 76th (130) 3rd Down Con. % 16th (47.5%) 91st (36.4%) 4th Down Con. % 69th (50.0%) 50th (58.3) Red Zone Con. % 47th (87.5%) 10th (95.5%) Turnovers Lost 68th (9) 40th (7) Interceptions Thrown 57th (5) 9th (2) Fumbles Lost 73rd (4) 103rd (5) Tackles For Loss Allowed 64th (5.17) 29th (4.17) Sacks Allowed 49th (1.83) 20th (1.33) Avg. Time of Possession 69th (29:29) 17th (32:15)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Boston College Louisville Total Defense 35th (329.8) 115th (449.3) Scoring Defense 28th (19.5) 90th (29.2) Passing Yards Allowed 38th (203.3) 124th (298.8) Rushing Yards Allowed 41st (126.5) 71st (150.5) 3rd Down Defensive % 10th (29.6%) 59th (37.2%) 4th Down Defensive % 72nd (54.5%) 93rd (63.6% First Downs Allowed 17th (101) 86th (142) Red Zone Defensive % 58th (81.2%) 126th (96.0%) Turnovers Gained 96th (7) 77th (8) Interceptions Caught 44th (6) 31st (7) Fumbles Recovered 118th (1) 118th (1) Sacks Per Game 115th (1.33) 19th (3.00) TFL Per Game 124th (3.7) 24th (6.8)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Boston College Louisville Net Punting 19th (42.62) 51st (40.76) Avg. Kickoff Return 1st (61.0) 52nd (21.75) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 40th (18.64) 51st (19.38) Avg. Punt Return 117th (3.36) 18th (13.60) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 55th (6.14) 53rd (5.88) Field Goal Attempts 6-7 9-12 PAT 23-24 23-24

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 64.6 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI of 3.1 (55th overall), whereas Boston College has a rating of 2.7 (58th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 51.88 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 6.7 (53rd overall), whereas Boston College has a rating of 8.4 (43rd overall). Following the loss to Virginia, Louisville is favored in three of their six remaining games on the schedule (BC, Syracuse, Duke).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

Post-Week 6: 5.47

Post-Week 7: 5.74

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Boston College 31.

(Photo of Hassan Hall: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)

