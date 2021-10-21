Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (4-2, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
- Rankings:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
99th
33rd
SP+
43rd
53rd
FPI
58th
55th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Total Offense
72nd (388.8)
25th (452.0)
Scoring Offense
51st (30.8)
39th (32.3)
Passing Yards
84th (218.0)
29th (272.7)
Yards Per Completion
55th (12.58)
39th (13.19)
Rushing Yards
55th (170.8)
47th (179.3)
First Downs Gained
95th (122)
76th (130)
3rd Down Con. %
16th (47.5%)
91st (36.4%)
4th Down Con. %
69th (50.0%)
50th (58.3)
Red Zone Con. %
47th (87.5%)
10th (95.5%)
Turnovers Lost
68th (9)
40th (7)
Interceptions Thrown
57th (5)
9th (2)
Fumbles Lost
73rd (4)
103rd (5)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
64th (5.17)
29th (4.17)
Sacks Allowed
49th (1.83)
20th (1.33)
Avg. Time of Possession
69th (29:29)
17th (32:15)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Total Defense
35th (329.8)
115th (449.3)
Scoring Defense
28th (19.5)
90th (29.2)
Passing Yards Allowed
38th (203.3)
124th (298.8)
Rushing Yards Allowed
41st (126.5)
71st (150.5)
3rd Down Defensive %
10th (29.6%)
59th (37.2%)
4th Down Defensive %
72nd (54.5%)
93rd (63.6%
First Downs Allowed
17th (101)
86th (142)
Red Zone Defensive %
58th (81.2%)
126th (96.0%)
Turnovers Gained
96th (7)
77th (8)
Interceptions Caught
44th (6)
31st (7)
Fumbles Recovered
118th (1)
118th (1)
Sacks Per Game
115th (1.33)
19th (3.00)
TFL Per Game
124th (3.7)
24th (6.8)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Boston College
|Louisville
Net Punting
19th (42.62)
51st (40.76)
Avg. Kickoff Return
1st (61.0)
52nd (21.75)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
40th (18.64)
51st (19.38)
Avg. Punt Return
117th (3.36)
18th (13.60)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
55th (6.14)
53rd (5.88)
Field Goal Attempts
6-7
9-12
PAT
23-24
23-24
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 64.6 percent chance to win against the Eagles. Louisville has an FPI of 3.1 (55th overall), whereas Boston College has a rating of 2.7 (58th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 51.88 percent chance to take down the Eagles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 6.7 (53rd overall), whereas Boston College has a rating of 8.4 (43rd overall). Following the loss to Virginia, Louisville is favored in three of their six remaining games on the schedule (BC, Syracuse, Duke).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Post-Week 6: 5.47
- Post-Week 7: 5.74
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Boston College 31.
(Photo of Hassan Hall: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter