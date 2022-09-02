Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

SyracuseLouisville

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/RV

SOS

N/A

N/A

SP+

64th

39th

FPI

61st

35th

Sagarin

85th

47th

- Offensive Statistics (2021):

SyracuseLouisville

Total Offense

86th (371.7)

21st (446.2)

Scoring Offense

91st (24.9)

41st (31.6)

Passing Yards

121st (158.2)

65th (236.4)

Yards Per Completion

72nd (12.09)

18th (13.90)

Rushing Yards

16th (213.5)

22nd (209.8)

First Downs Gained

98th (235)

55th (275)

3rd Down Con. %

118th (32.5%)

63rd (40.0%)

4th Down Con. %

69th (50.0%)

66th (51.9%)

Red Zone Con. %

109th (76.5%)

39th (86.7%)

Turnovers Lost

21st (13)

21st (13)

Interceptions Thrown

15th (6)

15th (6)

Fumbles Lost

58th (7)

58th (7)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

89th (6.25)

31st (4.77)

Sacks Allowed

107th (2.83)

25th (1.54)

Avg. Time of Possession

49th (30:28)

51st (30:26)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics (2021):

SyracuseLouisville

Total Defense

19th (330.3)

84th (403.3)

Scoring Defense

66th (26.3)

77th (27.3)

Passing Yards Allowed

26th (204.2)

95th (245.6)

Rushing Yards Allowed

26th (126.1)

76th (157.7)

3rd Down Defensive %

46th (37.2%)

53rd (37.6%)

4th Down Defensive %

76th (52.6%)

71st (52.2%)

First Downs Allowed

16th (223)

115th (292)

Red Zone Defensive %

96th (87.0%)

110th (89.8%)

Turnovers Gained

129th (6)

82nd (15)

Interceptions Caught

122nd (4)

60th (10)

Fumbles Recovered

125th (2)

87th (5)

Sacks Per Game

16th (3.08)

45th (2.54)

TFL Per Game

28th (6.8)

47th (6.2)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics (2021):

SyracuseLouisville

Net Punting

128th (33.36)

73rd (38.80)

Avg. Kickoff Return

62nd (20.89)

30th (23.61)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

62nd (20.91)

60th (20.81)

Avg. Punt Return

33rd (10.48)

23rd (11.21)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

77th (8.56)

38th (5.58)

Field Goal Attempts

9-14

14-21

PAT

36-38

51-52

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 58.2 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has an FPI of 7.2 (35th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.4 (61st overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 4.34.43 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 61.57 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.3 (39th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.8 (64th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Syracuse 17.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

