Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
- Rankings:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/RV
SOS
N/A
N/A
SP+
64th
39th
FPI
61st
35th
Sagarin
85th
47th
- Offensive Statistics (2021):
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Total Offense
86th (371.7)
21st (446.2)
Scoring Offense
91st (24.9)
41st (31.6)
Passing Yards
121st (158.2)
65th (236.4)
Yards Per Completion
72nd (12.09)
18th (13.90)
Rushing Yards
16th (213.5)
22nd (209.8)
First Downs Gained
98th (235)
55th (275)
3rd Down Con. %
118th (32.5%)
63rd (40.0%)
4th Down Con. %
69th (50.0%)
66th (51.9%)
Red Zone Con. %
109th (76.5%)
39th (86.7%)
Turnovers Lost
21st (13)
21st (13)
Interceptions Thrown
15th (6)
15th (6)
Fumbles Lost
58th (7)
58th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
89th (6.25)
31st (4.77)
Sacks Allowed
107th (2.83)
25th (1.54)
Avg. Time of Possession
49th (30:28)
51st (30:26)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics (2021):
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Total Defense
19th (330.3)
84th (403.3)
Scoring Defense
66th (26.3)
77th (27.3)
Passing Yards Allowed
26th (204.2)
95th (245.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
26th (126.1)
76th (157.7)
3rd Down Defensive %
46th (37.2%)
53rd (37.6%)
4th Down Defensive %
76th (52.6%)
71st (52.2%)
First Downs Allowed
16th (223)
115th (292)
Red Zone Defensive %
96th (87.0%)
110th (89.8%)
Turnovers Gained
129th (6)
82nd (15)
Interceptions Caught
122nd (4)
60th (10)
Fumbles Recovered
125th (2)
87th (5)
Sacks Per Game
16th (3.08)
45th (2.54)
TFL Per Game
28th (6.8)
47th (6.2)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics (2021):
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Net Punting
128th (33.36)
73rd (38.80)
Avg. Kickoff Return
62nd (20.89)
30th (23.61)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
62nd (20.91)
60th (20.81)
Avg. Punt Return
33rd (10.48)
23rd (11.21)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
77th (8.56)
38th (5.58)
Field Goal Attempts
9-14
14-21
PAT
36-38
51-52
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 58.2 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has an FPI of 7.2 (35th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.4 (61st overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 61.57 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.3 (39th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.8 (64th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Syracuse 17.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
