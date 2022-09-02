Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse Louisville AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/RV SOS N/A N/A SP+ 64th 39th FPI 61st 35th Sagarin 85th 47th

- Offensive Statistics (2021):

Syracuse Louisville Total Offense 86th (371.7) 21st (446.2) Scoring Offense 91st (24.9) 41st (31.6) Passing Yards 121st (158.2) 65th (236.4) Yards Per Completion 72nd (12.09) 18th (13.90) Rushing Yards 16th (213.5) 22nd (209.8) First Downs Gained 98th (235) 55th (275) 3rd Down Con. % 118th (32.5%) 63rd (40.0%) 4th Down Con. % 69th (50.0%) 66th (51.9%) Red Zone Con. % 109th (76.5%) 39th (86.7%) Turnovers Lost 21st (13) 21st (13) Interceptions Thrown 15th (6) 15th (6) Fumbles Lost 58th (7) 58th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 89th (6.25) 31st (4.77) Sacks Allowed 107th (2.83) 25th (1.54) Avg. Time of Possession 49th (30:28) 51st (30:26)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics (2021):

Syracuse Louisville Total Defense 19th (330.3) 84th (403.3) Scoring Defense 66th (26.3) 77th (27.3) Passing Yards Allowed 26th (204.2) 95th (245.6) Rushing Yards Allowed 26th (126.1) 76th (157.7) 3rd Down Defensive % 46th (37.2%) 53rd (37.6%) 4th Down Defensive % 76th (52.6%) 71st (52.2%) First Downs Allowed 16th (223) 115th (292) Red Zone Defensive % 96th (87.0%) 110th (89.8%) Turnovers Gained 129th (6) 82nd (15) Interceptions Caught 122nd (4) 60th (10) Fumbles Recovered 125th (2) 87th (5) Sacks Per Game 16th (3.08) 45th (2.54) TFL Per Game 28th (6.8) 47th (6.2)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics (2021):

Syracuse Louisville Net Punting 128th (33.36) 73rd (38.80) Avg. Kickoff Return 62nd (20.89) 30th (23.61) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 62nd (20.91) 60th (20.81) Avg. Punt Return 33rd (10.48) 23rd (11.21) Avg. Punt Return Def. 77th (8.56) 38th (5.58) Field Goal Attempts 9-14 14-21 PAT 36-38 51-52

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 58.2 percent chance to win against the Orange. Louisville has an FPI of 7.2 (35th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.4 (61st overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 61.57 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.3 (39th overall), whereas Syracuse has a rating of 1.8 (64th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Syracuse 17.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

