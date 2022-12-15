Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats for their Fenway Bowl matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 p.m. EST for the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats:

- Rankings:

CincinnatiLouisville

AP/USA TODAY/CFP

RV/RV/NR

NR/NR/NR

SOS

93rd

27th

SP+

27th

38th

FPI

34th

25th

Sagarin

41st

32nd

- Offensive Statistics:

CincinnatiLouisville

Total Offense

64th (392.8)

54th (405.1)

Scoring Offense

46th (31.1)

76th (27.2)

Passing Yards

44th (255.9)

92nd (211.7)

Yards Per Completion

43rd (12.74)

56th (12.39)

Rushing Yards

88th (136.8)

35th (193.4)

First Downs Gained

91st (231)

83rd (240)

3rd Down Con. %

78th (37.9%)

90th (36.8%)

4th Down Con %

20th (63.2%)

113th (37.9%)

Red Zone Con. %

18th (90.0%)

64th (84.4%)

Turnovers Lost

20th (13)

90th (20)

Interceptions Thrown

43rd (8)

74th (10)

Fumbles Lost

20th (5)

94th (10)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

28th (4.50)

68th (5.67)

Sacks Allowed

88th (2.58)

71st (2.17)

Avg. Time of Possession

104th (28:20)

65th (29:51)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

CincinnatiLouisville

Total Defense

23rd (328.5)

35th (347.1)

Scoring Defense

23rd (20.3)

19th (20.2)

Passing Yards Allowed

17th (186.4)

34th (206.5)

Rushing Yards Allowed

49th (142.1)

48th (140.6)

First Downs Allowed

59th (242)

41st (228)

3rd Down Defensive %

61st (37.7%)

36th (34.6%)

4th Down Defensive %

34th (43.5%)

1st (15.8%)

Red Zone Defensive %

24th (77.5%)

10th (73.8%)

Turnovers Gained

62nd (17)

3rd (28)

Interceptions Caught

71st (9)

10th (15)

Fumbles Recovered

44th (8)

5th (13)

Sacks Per Game

20th (2.83)

2nd (3.58)

TFL Per Game

15th (7.2)

12th (7.2)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

- Special Teams Statistics:

CincinnatiLouisville

Net Punting

2nd (44.69)

30th (40.44)

Avg. Kickoff Return

56th (20.67)

5th (25.21)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

14th (16.89)

13th (16.86)

Avg. Punt Return

21st (11.36)

101st (5.24)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

16th (3.50)

39th (5.52)

Field Goal Attempts

19-23

19-21

PAT

44-44

35-36

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 55.4 percent chance to win against the Bearcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.8 (25th overall), whereas Cincinnati has an FPI rating of 7.3 (34th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 40.93 percent chance to take down the Bearcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.2 (38th overall), whereas Cincinnati has an SP+ rating of 13.1 (27th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 14, Cincinnati 10.

(Photo of Trey Franklin, Chandler Jones: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

6MQNBC-o
Football

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19137595_168388606_lowres
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Bearcats' Russ Heltman

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19626593_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Demonstrates Meaningful Progress in First Win of Kenny Payne Era

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19625787_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 94-83 Win vs. Western Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19626516_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 94, Western Kentucky 83

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19625773_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Holds Off Western Kentucky for First Win of 2022-23 Season

By Matthew McGavic
179CB888-AF28-4368-BE70-ECF34CA690FE
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Western Kentucky at Louisville | Game 10

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19379784_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville WR Tyler Hudson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew McGavic