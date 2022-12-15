Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 p.m. EST for the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats:

- Rankings:

Cincinnati Louisville AP/USA TODAY/CFP RV/RV/NR NR/NR/NR SOS 93rd 27th SP+ 27th 38th FPI 34th 25th Sagarin 41st 32nd

- Offensive Statistics:

Cincinnati Louisville Total Offense 64th (392.8) 54th (405.1) Scoring Offense 46th (31.1) 76th (27.2) Passing Yards 44th (255.9) 92nd (211.7) Yards Per Completion 43rd (12.74) 56th (12.39) Rushing Yards 88th (136.8) 35th (193.4) First Downs Gained 91st (231) 83rd (240) 3rd Down Con. % 78th (37.9%) 90th (36.8%) 4th Down Con % 20th (63.2%) 113th (37.9%) Red Zone Con. % 18th (90.0%) 64th (84.4%) Turnovers Lost 20th (13) 90th (20) Interceptions Thrown 43rd (8) 74th (10) Fumbles Lost 20th (5) 94th (10) Tackles For Loss Allowed 28th (4.50) 68th (5.67) Sacks Allowed 88th (2.58) 71st (2.17) Avg. Time of Possession 104th (28:20) 65th (29:51)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Cincinnati Louisville Total Defense 23rd (328.5) 35th (347.1) Scoring Defense 23rd (20.3) 19th (20.2) Passing Yards Allowed 17th (186.4) 34th (206.5) Rushing Yards Allowed 49th (142.1) 48th (140.6) First Downs Allowed 59th (242) 41st (228) 3rd Down Defensive % 61st (37.7%) 36th (34.6%) 4th Down Defensive % 34th (43.5%) 1st (15.8%) Red Zone Defensive % 24th (77.5%) 10th (73.8%) Turnovers Gained 62nd (17) 3rd (28) Interceptions Caught 71st (9) 10th (15) Fumbles Recovered 44th (8) 5th (13) Sacks Per Game 20th (2.83) 2nd (3.58) TFL Per Game 15th (7.2) 12th (7.2)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Cincinnati Louisville Net Punting 2nd (44.69) 30th (40.44) Avg. Kickoff Return 56th (20.67) 5th (25.21) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 14th (16.89) 13th (16.86) Avg. Punt Return 21st (11.36) 101st (5.24) Avg. Punt Return Def. 16th (3.50) 39th (5.52) Field Goal Attempts 19-23 19-21 PAT 44-44 35-36

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 55.4 percent chance to win against the Bearcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.8 (25th overall), whereas Cincinnati has an FPI rating of 7.3 (34th overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 40.93 percent chance to take down the Bearcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.2 (38th overall), whereas Cincinnati has an SP+ rating of 13.1 (27th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 14, Cincinnati 10.

