Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-5, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 p.m. EST for the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats:
- Rankings:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY/CFP
RV/RV/NR
NR/NR/NR
SOS
93rd
27th
SP+
27th
38th
FPI
34th
25th
Sagarin
41st
32nd
- Offensive Statistics:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Total Offense
64th (392.8)
54th (405.1)
Scoring Offense
46th (31.1)
76th (27.2)
Passing Yards
44th (255.9)
92nd (211.7)
Yards Per Completion
43rd (12.74)
56th (12.39)
Rushing Yards
88th (136.8)
35th (193.4)
First Downs Gained
91st (231)
83rd (240)
3rd Down Con. %
78th (37.9%)
90th (36.8%)
4th Down Con %
20th (63.2%)
113th (37.9%)
Red Zone Con. %
18th (90.0%)
64th (84.4%)
Turnovers Lost
20th (13)
90th (20)
Interceptions Thrown
43rd (8)
74th (10)
Fumbles Lost
20th (5)
94th (10)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
28th (4.50)
68th (5.67)
Sacks Allowed
88th (2.58)
71st (2.17)
Avg. Time of Possession
104th (28:20)
65th (29:51)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Total Defense
23rd (328.5)
35th (347.1)
Scoring Defense
23rd (20.3)
19th (20.2)
Passing Yards Allowed
17th (186.4)
34th (206.5)
Rushing Yards Allowed
49th (142.1)
48th (140.6)
First Downs Allowed
59th (242)
41st (228)
3rd Down Defensive %
61st (37.7%)
36th (34.6%)
4th Down Defensive %
34th (43.5%)
1st (15.8%)
Red Zone Defensive %
24th (77.5%)
10th (73.8%)
Turnovers Gained
62nd (17)
3rd (28)
Interceptions Caught
71st (9)
10th (15)
Fumbles Recovered
44th (8)
5th (13)
Sacks Per Game
20th (2.83)
2nd (3.58)
TFL Per Game
15th (7.2)
12th (7.2)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
Read More
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Cincinnati
|Louisville
Net Punting
2nd (44.69)
30th (40.44)
Avg. Kickoff Return
56th (20.67)
5th (25.21)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
14th (16.89)
13th (16.86)
Avg. Punt Return
21st (11.36)
101st (5.24)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
16th (3.50)
39th (5.52)
Field Goal Attempts
19-23
19-21
PAT
44-44
35-36
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 55.4 percent chance to win against the Bearcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 9.8 (25th overall), whereas Cincinnati has an FPI rating of 7.3 (34th overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 40.93 percent chance to take down the Bearcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.2 (38th overall), whereas Cincinnati has an SP+ rating of 13.1 (27th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 14, Cincinnati 10.
(Photo of Trey Franklin, Chandler Jones: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter