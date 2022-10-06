Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-3, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

Virginia Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR SOS 26th 30th SP+ 78th 60th FPI 78th 50th Sagarin 87th 55th

- Offensive Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Total Offense 99th (364.4) 52nd (430.0) Scoring Offense 118th (18.0) 90th (26.4) Passing Yards 93rd (210.0) 87th (221.0) Yards Per Completion 85th (11.41) 62nd (12.14) Rushing Yards 69th (154.4) 24th (209.0) First Downs Gained 73rd (103) 53rd (110) 3rd Down Con. % 87th (36.2%) 79th (36.8%) 4th Down Con. % 96th (37.5%) 104th (33.3%) Red Zone Con. % 98th (76.5%) 79th (81.0%) Turnovers Lost 116th (12) 108th (10) Interceptions Thrown 89th (5) 69th (4) Fumbles Lost 121st (7) 116th (6) Tackles For Loss Allowed 70th (5.60) 70th (5.60) Sacks Allowed 95th (2.60) 76th (2.20) Avg. Time of Possession 103rd (28:13) 52nd (30:33)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Total Defense 52nd (355.4) 66th (369.8) Scoring Defense 56th (23.0) 60th (23.4) Passing Yards Allowed 39th (199.4) 49th (210.4) Rushing Yards Allowed 86th (156.0) 89th (159.4) First Downs Allowed 85th (105) 45th (90) 3rd Down Defensive % 43rd (33.8%) 51st (34.8%) 4th Down Defensive % 47th (50.0%) 8th (16.7%) Red Zone Defensive % 97th (88.2%) 17th (70.0%) Turnovers Gained 28th (9) 28th (9) Interceptions Caught 100th (2) 21st (6) Fumbles Recovered 3rd (7) 60th (3) Sacks Per Game 18th (3.00) 13th (3.20) TFL Per Game 56th (6.0) 15th (7.4)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Virginia Louisville Net Punting 119th (34.21) 21st (41.84) Avg. Kickoff Return 19th (25.46) 78th (19.64) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 113th (24.56) 59th (19.43) Avg. Punt Return 130th (-0.20) 121st (3.00) Avg. Punt Return Def. 112th (13.22) 63rd (6.80) Field Goal Attempts 5-9 7-8 PAT 9-11 15-16

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 63.3 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.7 (50th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of -2.6 (78th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 56.54 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.6 (60th overall), whereas Virginia has an SP+ rating of -0.7 (78th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

Post-Week 4: 5.71

Post-Week 5: 4.65

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, Virginia 21.

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

