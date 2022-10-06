Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-3, 0-3 ACC) is set to face Virginia (2-3, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
- Rankings:
|Virginia
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
26th
30th
SP+
78th
60th
FPI
78th
50th
Sagarin
87th
55th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Total Offense
99th (364.4)
52nd (430.0)
Scoring Offense
118th (18.0)
90th (26.4)
Passing Yards
93rd (210.0)
87th (221.0)
Yards Per Completion
85th (11.41)
62nd (12.14)
Rushing Yards
69th (154.4)
24th (209.0)
First Downs Gained
73rd (103)
53rd (110)
3rd Down Con. %
87th (36.2%)
79th (36.8%)
4th Down Con. %
96th (37.5%)
104th (33.3%)
Red Zone Con. %
98th (76.5%)
79th (81.0%)
Turnovers Lost
116th (12)
108th (10)
Interceptions Thrown
89th (5)
69th (4)
Fumbles Lost
121st (7)
116th (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
70th (5.60)
70th (5.60)
Sacks Allowed
95th (2.60)
76th (2.20)
Avg. Time of Possession
103rd (28:13)
52nd (30:33)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Total Defense
52nd (355.4)
66th (369.8)
Scoring Defense
56th (23.0)
60th (23.4)
Passing Yards Allowed
39th (199.4)
49th (210.4)
Rushing Yards Allowed
86th (156.0)
89th (159.4)
First Downs Allowed
85th (105)
45th (90)
3rd Down Defensive %
43rd (33.8%)
51st (34.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
47th (50.0%)
8th (16.7%)
Red Zone Defensive %
97th (88.2%)
17th (70.0%)
Turnovers Gained
28th (9)
28th (9)
Interceptions Caught
100th (2)
21st (6)
Fumbles Recovered
3rd (7)
60th (3)
Sacks Per Game
18th (3.00)
13th (3.20)
TFL Per Game
56th (6.0)
15th (7.4)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Net Punting
119th (34.21)
21st (41.84)
Avg. Kickoff Return
19th (25.46)
78th (19.64)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
113th (24.56)
59th (19.43)
Avg. Punt Return
130th (-0.20)
121st (3.00)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
112th (13.22)
63rd (6.80)
Field Goal Attempts
5-9
7-8
PAT
9-11
15-16
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 63.3 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.7 (50th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of -2.6 (78th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 56.54 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.6 (60th overall), whereas Virginia has an SP+ rating of -0.7 (78th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Post-Week 5: 4.65
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 24, Virginia 21.
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
