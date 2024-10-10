Louisville Report

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Nov 9, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Kevin Coleman (3) runs the ball against Virginia Cavaliers safety Jonas Sanker (20) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Virginia 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

UVA

UofL

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

RV/RV

SOS

107th

33rd

SOR

37th

54th

SP+

56th

20th

FPI

61st

16th

Sagarin

64th

23rd

Kelley Ford

64th

16th

CFB Insiders

67th

19th

- Offensive Statistics:

UVA

UofL

Total Offense

44th (432.2)

15th (472.6)

Yards Per Play

45th (6.23)

12th (7.29)

Scoring Offense

68th (29.0)

20th (38.6)

Passing Yards

46th (252.0)

14th (303.4)

Yards Per Completion

67th (6.75)

21st (13.92)

Rushing Yards

53rd (180.2)

61st (169.2)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

64th (4.74)

28th (5.29)

First Downs Gained

66th (108)

73rd (106)

3rd Down Con. %

108th (33.8%)

56th (42.6%)

4th Down Con. %

57th (58.3%)

94th (45.5%)

Red Zone Con. %

102nd (78.3%)

110th (75.0%)

Turnovers Lost

67th (7)

19th (4)

Interceptions Thrown

80th (5)

17th (2)

Fumbles Lost

43rd (2)

43rd (2)

Tackles for Loss Allowed

27th (4.20)

34th (4.40)

Sacks Allowed

57th (1.60)

57th (1.60)

Avg. Time of Possession

75th (29:45)

21st (32:22)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

UVA

UofL

Total Defense

86th (379.0)

33rd (313.4)

Yards Allowed Per Play

77th (5.59)

53rd (5.15)

Scoring Defense

48th (21.6)

37th (19.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

118th (266.4)

53rd (199.6)

Rushing Yards Allowed

35th (112.6)

37th (113.8)

First Downs Allowed

34th (90)

21st (82)

3rd Down Defensive %

45th (34.7%)

7th (27.0%)

4th Down Defensive %

89th (60.0%)

102nd (66.7%)

Red Zone Defensive %

115th (94.4%)

62nd (83.3%)

Turnovers Gained

55th (7)

75th (6)

Interceptions Caught

81st (3)

103rd (2)

Fumbles Recovered

24th (4)

24th (4)

TFL Per Game

98th (4.8)

31st (6.8)

Sacks Per Game

59th (2.00)

59th (2.00)

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

UVA

UofL

Net Punting

15th (43.16)

127th (34.33)

Avg. Kickoff Return

55th (20.33)

127th (12.82)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

13th (13.38)

70th (19.17)

Avg. Punt Return

61st (9.00)

92nd (6.07)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

67th (6.75)

30th (4.00)

Field Goal Attempts

11-13

6-9

PAT

14-14

25-25

Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 76.5 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.9 (16th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of 1.7 (61st overall).

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 65.11 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.6 (20th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of 5.5 (56th overall).

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 77 percent chance to defeat the Cavaliers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 14.3 (16th overall), whereas Virginia has a KFord rating of 1.7 (64th overall).

- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 47.61 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an IPR rating of 60 (19th overall), whereas Virginia has an IPR rating of 46 (67 overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Virginia 27.

(Photo of Kevin Coleman Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

