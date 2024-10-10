Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) is set to face Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
- Rankings:
UVA
UofL
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
SOS
107th
33rd
SOR
37th
54th
SP+
56th
20th
FPI
61st
16th
Sagarin
64th
23rd
Kelley Ford
64th
16th
CFB Insiders
67th
19th
- Offensive Statistics:
UVA
UofL
Total Offense
44th (432.2)
15th (472.6)
Yards Per Play
45th (6.23)
12th (7.29)
Scoring Offense
68th (29.0)
20th (38.6)
Passing Yards
46th (252.0)
14th (303.4)
Yards Per Completion
67th (6.75)
21st (13.92)
Rushing Yards
53rd (180.2)
61st (169.2)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
64th (4.74)
28th (5.29)
First Downs Gained
66th (108)
73rd (106)
3rd Down Con. %
108th (33.8%)
56th (42.6%)
4th Down Con. %
57th (58.3%)
94th (45.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
102nd (78.3%)
110th (75.0%)
Turnovers Lost
67th (7)
19th (4)
Interceptions Thrown
80th (5)
17th (2)
Fumbles Lost
43rd (2)
43rd (2)
Tackles for Loss Allowed
27th (4.20)
34th (4.40)
Sacks Allowed
57th (1.60)
57th (1.60)
Avg. Time of Possession
75th (29:45)
21st (32:22)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
UVA
UofL
Total Defense
86th (379.0)
33rd (313.4)
Yards Allowed Per Play
77th (5.59)
53rd (5.15)
Scoring Defense
48th (21.6)
37th (19.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
118th (266.4)
53rd (199.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
35th (112.6)
37th (113.8)
First Downs Allowed
34th (90)
21st (82)
3rd Down Defensive %
45th (34.7%)
7th (27.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
89th (60.0%)
102nd (66.7%)
Red Zone Defensive %
115th (94.4%)
62nd (83.3%)
Turnovers Gained
55th (7)
75th (6)
Interceptions Caught
81st (3)
103rd (2)
Fumbles Recovered
24th (4)
24th (4)
TFL Per Game
98th (4.8)
31st (6.8)
Sacks Per Game
59th (2.00)
59th (2.00)
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
UVA
UofL
Net Punting
15th (43.16)
127th (34.33)
Avg. Kickoff Return
55th (20.33)
127th (12.82)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
13th (13.38)
70th (19.17)
Avg. Punt Return
61st (9.00)
92nd (6.07)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
67th (6.75)
30th (4.00)
Field Goal Attempts
11-13
6-9
PAT
14-14
25-25
Key: National Rank out of 133 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 76.5 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 13.9 (16th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of 1.7 (61st overall).
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 65.11 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.6 (20th overall), whereas Virginia has an FPI rating of 5.5 (56th overall).
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 77 percent chance to defeat the Cavaliers. Louisville has a KFord rating of 14.3 (16th overall), whereas Virginia has a KFord rating of 1.7 (64th overall).
- College Football Insiders Prediction: Per College Football Insiders' IPR metric, the Cardinals have a 47.61 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers. Louisville has an IPR rating of 60 (19th overall), whereas Virginia has an IPR rating of 46 (67 overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Virginia 27.
(Photo of Kevin Coleman Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
