Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville's Tee Webb shows potential in spring practices

samdraut

Mistakes might come for a young quarterback, but jaw-dropping throws might not.

Tee Webb had both in his first spring for Louisville football.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Cartersville, Ga. was an early enrollee and participated in seven practices prior to the University of Louisville closing its campus due to COVID-19.

Webb was the 16-ranked prostyle quarterback nationally in the 2020 recruiting class, but had an adjustment transitioning to the collegiate level.

“He was like a deer in headlights out there in spring ball for the first four practices,” Louisville quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said. “The last three practices we started seeing his potential. We started seeing his skill set, his craft, the ability to throw the football with accuracy and velocity.”

Ponce said the quarterback is continuing to learn.

Webb threw for over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in his high school career, finishing with a 52-3 record as a starting quarterback.

Webb was Louisville’s lone quarterback signee in the 2020 recruiting class, and followed the coaching staff’s conscience effort of getting recruits to enroll early for reps in spring practices that help confidence.

After the first few practices, Webb began displaying his arm strength and throwing ability.

“He made some throws that they were jaw-dropping,” Ponce said. “Not only the velocity of them, but the accuracy and the timing of it.”

Ponce said Webb will continue to develop consistency with his throwing form.

“Tee is a very smart young man,” Ponce said. “He works his butt off, he is going to be very successful.”

With three quarterbacks that have collegiate experience ahead of him, Webb won’t be rushed onto the field this fall. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville Football's 2020 Preseason Depth Chart Unveiled

The 2020 college football season might be up in the air, but the Louisville Cardinals already seem to have figured out who their starters are.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities due to COVID-19

The University of Louisville men's basketball program has temporarily suspended all voluntary activities after two members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Jawon Pass playing confident, throwing well

Quarterback returning from toe surgery that ended his 2019 season

samdraut

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: July 6, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville women's soccer adjusting to new offseason

Half of Louisville women's soccer roster is on campus and participating in workouts

samdraut

An Updated Look at Louisville Basketball's 2022 Recruiting Board

With head coach Chris Mack being fairly active on the 2022 recruiting trail recently, let's take a look at all the prospects currently on the board for the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 CB Duce Chestnut

The four-star prospect from New Jersey includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 QB TJ Lewis

The three-star prospect from Georgia has updated his list of top schools, with Louisville Football still in the running.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 RB Gi'Bran Payne

The four-star prospect from Cincinnati includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Jeffrey Bassa

The three-star safety from Utah includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic