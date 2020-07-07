Louisville's Tee Webb shows potential in spring practices

Mistakes might come for a young quarterback, but jaw-dropping throws might not.

Tee Webb had both in his first spring for Louisville football.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Cartersville, Ga. was an early enrollee and participated in seven practices prior to the University of Louisville closing its campus due to COVID-19.

Webb was the 16-ranked prostyle quarterback nationally in the 2020 recruiting class, but had an adjustment transitioning to the collegiate level.

“He was like a deer in headlights out there in spring ball for the first four practices,” Louisville quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce said. “The last three practices we started seeing his potential. We started seeing his skill set, his craft, the ability to throw the football with accuracy and velocity.”

Ponce said the quarterback is continuing to learn.

Webb threw for over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in his high school career, finishing with a 52-3 record as a starting quarterback.

Webb was Louisville’s lone quarterback signee in the 2020 recruiting class, and followed the coaching staff’s conscience effort of getting recruits to enroll early for reps in spring practices that help confidence.

After the first few practices, Webb began displaying his arm strength and throwing ability.

“He made some throws that they were jaw-dropping,” Ponce said. “Not only the velocity of them, but the accuracy and the timing of it.”

Ponce said Webb will continue to develop consistency with his throwing form.

“Tee is a very smart young man,” Ponce said. “He works his butt off, he is going to be very successful.”

With three quarterbacks that have collegiate experience ahead of him, Webb won’t be rushed onto the field this fall.