Three Class of 2021 prospects include Louisville in top schools

The University of Louisville football program might be heavily restricted in their recruiting practices due to the NCAA mandated dead period, but head coach Scott Satterfield & Co are still generating plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail.

The Cardinals recently made the cut for three more prospects from the Class of 2021. WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce set his Top 15, DE Ryheem Craig decided his Top 12, and RB Logan Diggs narrowed it down to his Top 10, with Louisville making the cut everytime.

The No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina according to Rivals and a Top 500 Class of 2021 recruit according to 247Sports, Huggins-Bruce is a run-after-catch specialist. The three-star prospect uses his speed & agility to turn screen passes and five yard slants into six points with ease. His shiftiness also allows him to create solid separation from defenders at the line of scrimmage.

A three-star weak-side defensive end out of Taylorsville, North Carolina according to 247Sports, Craig overcomes his slightly undersized frame (six-foot-three, 212 pounds) to be a solid pass rusher. He is able to shed blocks incredibly quickly, has a good swim move, and is able to diagnose the play before the snap to shoot the gap and pursue the quarterback.

The most prolific of the three, Diggs possesses most of the traits you want out of a modern day running back. The six-foot, 195 pound three-star prospect has a quick first step, can catch passes in the flats or across the middle, and throws tremendous blocks in the pocket and down field. His running game is a mix of speed and physicality, as he is able to burst through rushing lanes & hurdle defenders, or drag them with him & throw the occasional stiff arm.

