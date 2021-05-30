Three Bold Predictions for Louisville Football in 2021

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The college football offseason might be in full swing, but we are actually less than 100 days away from Louisville taking the gridiron of Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

Plenty will unfold over summer workouts and fall camp, but with the calendar about to flip to June, here are our three bold predictions regarding the Cardinals' 2021 season:

1. The Offense Will Feature a 1,000-yard Rusher or Receiver

This prediction would not be so bold had Louisville not lost their top three offensive options. Wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick, as well as running back Javian Hawkins all decided to forgo their remaining college eligibility and head to the NFL. During the 2020 season, the trio combined for 2,327 yards, or 46.7% of the Cardinals' total offense. One of the more dominant storylines this offseason has been how the offense will look after having lost their main options. But on the other side of that coin, while Louisville might not have a 'go-to guy' as of right now, the competition to become that guy is now wide open. The Cardinals will probably still rely on wide receiver and running back by committee, but it would not be surprising to see Braden Smith, Hassan Hall, Jalen Mitchell, Jordan Watkins, etc. have a breakout year of that caliber. After all, both Atwell and Hawkins did it in 2019 in head coach Scott Satterfield's first year.

2. Kei'Trel Clark Will Be Named An All-American

What a find this was for the coaching staff. Making his transition from the Sun Belt to the ACC, Liberty transfer cornerback Kei'Trel Clark proved he belonged at the Power Five level. He had an outstanding first year at Louisville, as the sophomore had 10 pass breakups to tie for the best in the ACC, as well as 36 tackles (27 solo), 2.0 for loss, and an interception. Of those 10 pass breakups, several of them could have easily been interceptions had Clark not simply dropped the ball, an issue that plagued Louisville's secondary at times. On the field, he put on display incredible man-to-man cover skills, which arguably have been the best by a Louisville defensive back since Jaire Alexander. Oh, and this was all done after he joined the program during fall camp. With a full offseason, he has the potential to be phenomenal and earn national recognition.

3. The Team Will Sport A Positive Turnover Margin

It's hard to tell the story of the Louisville's 2020 season without mentioning turnovers. At this point, you probably already know about the Cardinals' woes with ball security. Combined with their 24 lost turnovers, coupled with only securing 12 turnovers on defense, their -12 turnover margin was the second-worst in the nation, trailing only Duke's -19. But, there is reason to be optimistic in this department for 2021. The defense had several opportunities to haul in more than just five interceptions, as defensive backs made simple drops on several occasions. Plus, during spring practice, they instituted a competition to increase defensive turnover production, and it's assumed it will continue in fall camp. On the other side of the ball, it's hard to envision quarterback Malik Cunningham having another year like he had in 2020, where he himself was responsible for 15 lost turnovers. Even if he doesn't completely return to his 2019 form, where he set the school single-season record for passing efficiency, there's nowhere to go but up from last season. At least, that's the hope, based on what we heard during spring ball.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp