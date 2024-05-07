Three Bold Predictions for Louisville Football in 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The college football offseason might be in full swing, but we are actually just over 100 days away from Louisville returning to the gridiron of L&N Stadium to face Austin Peay and kick off year two of the Jeff Brohm era.
There is still plenty that will unfold over summer workouts and fall camp, but with that being said, here are our three bold predictions regarding the Cardinals' upcoming 2024 season:
1. Ja'Corey Brooks and Caullin Lacy will both crack 1,000 receiving yards.
This upcoming season, Louisville's passing attack is expected to take a big step forward, and transfer wide receivers Ja'Corey Brooks and Caullin Lacy will be a big reason why. While Brooks was limited last season at Alabama due to injury, the former five-star prospect was one of Bryce Young's favorite targets during the 2022 season, catching 39 passes for 674 yards and a team-best eight touchdowns. Additionally, Lacy was one of the most prolific wideouts in college football last season at South Alabama, logging 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. Add in the fact that Texas Tech transfer QB Tyler Shough looked great during the spring, and that Louisville's various transfer pickups at tight end will help take pressure off of the wide receivers, it's not inconceivable to have two 1,000-yard receivers. After all, Brohm was able to do it in 2016 during his final year at WKU, and came close to doing it in 2019 at Purdue.
2. Louisville will sport a top-10 passing defense.
The Cardinals could very well be a team that is once again led by their defense. It's not a slight to the offense, but more so a testament to the depth of the defense - especially in the secondary. While defensive end Ashton Gillotte is the returning All-American on this team, it would not be surprising to see cornerback Quincy Riley receiver All-American honors in 2024 based on his underrated 2023 campaign and performance in the spring. On top of that, the coaching staff is extremely high on Louisville's three transfer corners in Corey Thornton, Tahveon Nicholson and Tayon Holloway, plus Aaron Williams looked very impressive in the spring after missing all of last year. Safety is also deep as well. All-ACC safety Devin Neal is coming back, as is M.J. Griffin - who was Louisville's defensive X-Factor in 2022 and had to miss last season due to injury. Tennessee transfer Tamarion McDonald was also impressive in the spring, as was returner D'Angelo Hutchinson. Louisville is extremely deep and talented in their secondary, and while the defense has a plethora of playmakers overall, it wouldn't be a shock to see their defensive backs lead the charge.
3. Louisville gets their first ever win over Clemson.
While Louisville has accomplished a fair amount since joining the ACC. They've produced a Heisman Trophy winner, inserted themselves into the College Football Playoff mix a couple times, and even made an appearance in the league's title game. One thing they have not done is beat Clemson. The Cardinals are 0-8 against the Tigers, all coming since joining the league in 2014. While Louisville has to travel to Death Valley to face Clemson this season, this is one of their best chances to earn win No. 1 in the series. The Tigers' run as a true national title contender seems to be in the rear view mirror, partially due to the fact that Dabo Swinney refuses to use the transfer portal, and are coming off of their worst season since 2010. While Clemson is still very talented due to their high school recruiting, they lost a lot of production to the draft and portal, plus their offense was very underwhelming last season as is. A win won't come easy, but it's very much on the table.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
