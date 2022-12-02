Louisville RB Tiyon Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior running back Tiyon Evans has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Friday on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl, as he is the first Cardinal to officially declare for the draft.

"First of all, I want to thank the Lord above for blessing me with the ability to do what I love to do," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter. "All the trials and tribulations that I've overcome over the years have been a great piece of motivation.

"Secondly, to Card Nation, I want to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me along my journey through college. The memories and support will last with me forever. I want to thank Coach Satterfield and his staff for giving me a chance here at Louisville to be a card. I have made friendships that will last a lifetime."

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back joined the program over the offseason as a transfer from Tennessee, and instantly made a difference in Louisville's rushing attack. By the end of the regular season, he led the Cardinals in yards per carry at 6.3 on 83 total attempts, and had the most rushing touchdowns from the running back spot with six, second only to quarterback Malik Cunningham's 12.

However, the Hartsville, S.C. native struggled with an ankle injury at various points during the season, resulting in him playing in just eight games and starting only six of them. The injury limited him to just 525 rushing yards on the year, second amongst running backs on the team to Jawhar Jordan's 700.

Evans was Tennessee's leading rusher through most of the 2021 season, until another ankle injury forced him to sit for the final five games of the year. He ended that season with 525 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 81 attempts. He had a two-year stint in the JUCO ranks with Hutchinson Community College prior to his lone season with the Volunteers.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Tiyon Evans: Mike Watters - USA TODAY Sports)

