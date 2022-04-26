Louisville Football's Top Remaining Class of 2023 Targets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2023 recruiting class for the Louisville football is almost guaranteed to be the best in school history. As it stands right now, it is a consensus top-ten class, ranking as high as No. 7 in the nation according to 247Sports. In the modern recruiting era, Louisville has had a top-25 class only once, coming all the way back in 2006 when they had the No. 23 overall class.
Louisville isn't just experiencing an incredibly hot start out on the recruiting trail. The Cardinals are still in the mix for a plethora of blue chip talent, and their recruiting momentum has the potential to last all the way through the summer and up until the early signing period.
With nine commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting? Below are Louisville's top remaining current targets in the 2023 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:
Luke Burgess
Position: Offensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-7, 285
School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
Summary: Not only has Louisville shown a lot of interest in Burgess, recently calling him a "massive priority", but the Indiana offensive lineman has shown a lot of interest in the Cardinals, too. Ranked as the No. 398 player in the nation, Burgess has made a whopping five unofficial visits to Louisville so far.
Micah Carter
Position: Defensive Lineman
School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier
Summary: The next big time local defensive lineman for the Cardinals could very well be Carter. Though it won't be an easy recruitment to win, as the 416th-ranked prospect is being heavily recruited by Vince Marrow and Kentucky.
Jordan Church
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Summary: Church is another offensive lineman that's high up on the board for the Cardinals. Ranked as the No. 871 overall prospect, he visited campus last month during Louisville's second big recruiting weekend of the year, and is one of several prospects that will be in town for an official visit in mid-June.
JShawn Frausto-Ramos
Position: Cornerback
School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Summary: This is a recruitment that has seemingly cooled down in recent weeks, but one where Louisville is still in the mix. A teammate of '23 UofL commits Pierce Clarkson and Jahlil McClain, a handful of west coast schools - such as USC, Stanford and Cal - have made big pushes recently for the four-star corner.
DeAndre Moore Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS
Summary: A former Oklahoma pledge, it was once almost a foregone conclusion that he would head to USC and follow Lincoln Riley. Instead, Louisville inserted themselves into the mix when he decommitted, and has a very real shot at landing the No. 55 overall prospect.
Read More
Kyle Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy
Summary: Parker is another wideout who's high on the recruiting board for Louisville, and has shown a lot of interest in the Cardinals as well. The No. 672 prospect took a visit in March, and will be returning in mid-June with several others targets.
Raymond Pulido
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Louisville's budding southern California pipeline could very well land them a third commit in the cycle from St. John Bosco. The No. 802 prospect in the class recently locked in summer official visits to both Louisville and UCLA, and the Cardinals' Bosco connections might pay off again.
Madden Sanker
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
Summary: Like Moore, Sanker is another top-100 prospect (No. 84 overall) that Louisville has a very good chance at landing. The Cardinals will have to fight off Arkansas and Michigan State, as Sanker has official visits set with all three in mid-June, but this is a recruitment that Satterfield and Co. have invested in for a year and a half.
Javin Simpkins
Position: Running Back
School: Miami (Fla.) Norland
Summary: Formerly committed to ACC rival Georgia Tech, Louisville seems to be the favorite for the No. 273 prospect. He visited in January during UofL's first big recruiting weekend of the year, and also has an official visit in mid-June. Texas is the primary competition here, but the Cards are in good shape.
William 'Woo' Spencer
Position: Defensive Lineman
School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Summary: Carter isn't the only top tier defensive lineman in the city of Louisville where the recruitment seems to be down to the Cards and Cats. Ranked as the top player in the state and No. 290 prospect overall, Spencer seems to be a Kentucky lean, but Louisville could still make a run.
(Photo of DeAndre Moore Jr.: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter