Louisville Football's Top Remaining Class of 2023 Targets

Here are some of the higher priority targets for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2023 recruiting class for the Louisville football is almost guaranteed to be the best in school history. As it stands right now, it is a consensus top-ten class, ranking as high as No. 7 in the nation according to 247Sports. In the modern recruiting era, Louisville has had a top-25 class only once, coming all the way back in 2006 when they had the No. 23 overall class.

Louisville isn't just experiencing an incredibly hot start out on the recruiting trail. The Cardinals are still in the mix for a plethora of blue chip talent, and their recruiting momentum has the potential to last all the way through the summer and up until the early signing period.

With nine commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting? Below are Louisville's top remaining current targets in the 2023 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle

Vitals: 6-7, 285

School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS



Summary: Not only has Louisville shown a lot of interest in Burgess, recently calling him a "massive priority", but the Indiana offensive lineman has shown a lot of interest in the Cardinals, too. Ranked as the No. 398 player in the nation, Burgess has made a whopping five unofficial visits to Louisville so far.

Micah Carter

Position: Defensive Lineman

School: Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier

Summary: The next big time local defensive lineman for the Cardinals could very well be Carter. Though it won't be an easy recruitment to win, as the 416th-ranked prospect is being heavily recruited by Vince Marrow and Kentucky.

Jordan Church

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Summary: Church is another offensive lineman that's high up on the board for the Cardinals. Ranked as the No. 871 overall prospect, he visited campus last month during Louisville's second big recruiting weekend of the year, and is one of several prospects that will be in town for an official visit in mid-June.

JShawn Frausto-Ramos

Position: Cornerback

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Summary: This is a recruitment that has seemingly cooled down in recent weeks, but one where Louisville is still in the mix. A teammate of '23 UofL commits Pierce Clarkson and Jahlil McClain, a handful of west coast schools - such as USC, Stanford and Cal - have made big pushes recently for the four-star corner.

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS

Summary: A former Oklahoma pledge, it was once almost a foregone conclusion that he would head to USC and follow Lincoln Riley. Instead, Louisville inserted themselves into the mix when he decommitted, and has a very real shot at landing the No. 55 overall prospect.

Kyle Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy

Summary: Parker is another wideout who's high on the recruiting board for Louisville, and has shown a lot of interest in the Cardinals as well. The No. 672 prospect took a visit in March, and will be returning in mid-June with several others targets.

Raymond Pulido

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Louisville's budding southern California pipeline could very well land them a third commit in the cycle from St. John Bosco. The No. 802 prospect in the class recently locked in summer official visits to both Louisville and UCLA, and the Cardinals' Bosco connections might pay off again.

Madden Sanker

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

Summary: Like Moore, Sanker is another top-100 prospect (No. 84 overall) that Louisville has a very good chance at landing. The Cardinals will have to fight off Arkansas and Michigan State, as Sanker has official visits set with all three in mid-June, but this is a recruitment that Satterfield and Co. have invested in for a year and a half.

Javin Simpkins

Position: Running Back

School: Miami (Fla.) Norland

Summary: Formerly committed to ACC rival Georgia Tech, Louisville seems to be the favorite for the No. 273 prospect. He visited in January during UofL's first big recruiting weekend of the year, and also has an official visit in mid-June. Texas is the primary competition here, but the Cards are in good shape.

William 'Woo' Spencer

Position: Defensive Lineman

School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Summary: Carter isn't the only top tier defensive lineman in the city of Louisville where the recruitment seems to be down to the Cards and Cats. Ranked as the top player in the state and No. 290 prospect overall, Spencer seems to be a Kentucky lean, but Louisville could still make a run.

(Photo of DeAndre Moore Jr.: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

