What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-33 Loss at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Despite being a double-digit favorite, the Louisville football program blew a golden opportunity to secure their first win in ACC play, instead falling 34-33 to Boston College.

Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, wide receiver Tyler Hudson, quarterback Brock Domann and defensive end YaYa Diaby had to say following the loss:

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

(Opening Statement)

First of all, give credit to Boston College, coach (Jeff) Hafley and those guys. They came out and did a great job getting some big plays on us. I think that was the difference in the game. Zay flowers, he's a tremendous player. We knew that coming in. You got to have a guy underneath, on top, he beat us a couple of times on some post routes. He had on a reverse pass that he ends up taking down and going all the way over to the one yard line. Just made some great plays. Defensively, we got three turnovers in the first half, which I thought was, obviously, a positive. We made some points out of that, so we're sitting in decent shape, even though we gave up those big plays. Then the second half, another deep play there. Offensively, you lose a couple of guys. Tiyon (Evans) ends up going out right there at halftime, and then (Malik) Cunningham goes out right there toward the end of the game, which obviously hurt. I think, bottom line is, too many big players given up in the pass game. We knew that coming in we had to stop that.

(On the injuries to Evans and Cunningham)

Tiyon had a lower leg injury. I think it was down in the red zone right when we're going to try to score there. Then Malik just didn't go couldn't go back in. He just got an undisclosed injury and couldn't go back in. We're gonna have to evaluate him when we go back to Louisville. We'll see where he's at, and what the status will be on Sunday or Monday

(On Cunningham's struggles through the air)

Well, I think one thing BC did, they played a lot more man in this game than what they had shown. They really contested catches that we had to make, and I think we ended up getting maybe three pass interference penalties against BC. That's how contested it was. He had to make some some tight throws in some tight windows. We we able to make a few of those and get some big plays in that. But for of a game, you just couldn't get in some good rhythm because of that. We gotta do a better job of getting free and getting open from those guys, including the last drive when Malik wasn't in there. They were playing man, and they got DB's all over our receivers. It's hard to complete those throws when they're sitting all over them. It was unfortunate that we didn't make any of those plays on that last drive. We'd like to stay in rhythm, running and throwing, and they made it a little bit more difficult than we would have liked.

(On if the late penalties caused any frustration)

Yeah, I mean, there at the end, probably. We get called for a chop block - which I thought was a huge play in the game - that we scored a touchdown on late in the third quarter, and go up two scores. On a play that was a backside play, that our guy is cutting right immediately, and they call a chop block. I'm going to have to go back and watch that on the play, and see what that particularly was.

Late in the game, D-Tell (Dezmond Tell), it's retaliation. Guy pushed him, he pushed him back, he's the second guy and he gets called for it. But he's got to have a little bit more composure with that. But I think overall, I thought our guys played hard. But we don't we don't like any penalties. It doesn't matter when they are. But, obviously, got to be more disciplined in that.

(On if the chop block call took the wind out of their sails)

Well it's a touchdown, and then all of a sudden it's minus-15. We're sitting there at second and 27, and it's hard to overcome that. I don't care who you are. Particularly when we go back and look at it, our guys in the booth saw it. I didn't see. I didn't see the replay, they did, and that's very unfortunate. It's a tough momentum thing. When you go to score a touchdown and you're up two scores, and now all of a sudden it's second and 20-something, and you end up having to punt. Your opponent's getting a win and that situation.

(On the blocked PAT)

We were late off the ball. ... We were late off the ball, they hit the gap, and he was right there to block it. You can't relax, you have to be intense on that particular play. It's something that we work every single day - and obviously, everybody works every day. It's an extra point. But you have to be strong, you have to be sound and you have to come off the ball. We didn't do that on that particular play, and it cost us

(On what they have to do to get momentum back ahead of their matchup at Virginia)

You got to play better. I mean, we can't give up 34 points, and we got to score more than that. We just got to play better, that's the bottom line. We can't give up the big play. Big plays have been hindering us all year defensively. We'll stop them, stop them, stop them, and all of a sudden a big play. We got to stay on top, that's the bottom line. If you stay on top, then it's gonna be hard for teams to drive the ball on us. Then offensively, we got to try to get more of a rhythm, and be able to go score points. Since I've been here, we've been a big play offense. One play and done, and we have not had that this year. We got to find ways to get some of those big plays.

Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson and Quarterback Brock Domann

Defensive End YaYa Diaby

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports)

