What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 31-19 Win vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program looked far from perfect against Georgia Tech at times, but thanks to massive plays in all three phases of the game, the Cardinals were still able to secure a 31-19 win over the Yellow Jackets in their ACC opener.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, defensive end Tramel Logan and defensive tackle Rene Konga had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Quarterback Tyler Shough
(On the emotions of the game and what the message to the team was going into the second half)
“We knew it was going to be ACC football. They’re a tough opponent, a really good team, so we knew it was going to be a battle for four quarters, and we were prepared to do that. I think that’s what we have to continue to do for the rest of the season is manage the ebbs and flows of the game. It's going to be like that every single game. We're going to strive for perfection in everything that we’re doing and correct our mistakes, but we understand when things don’t go our way, we’ve to find a way to win. I think the team, special teams, defense did a great job of coming in clutch there in the end, and we’ve got to find little moments to get better, especially at the end. We were just shooting ourselves in the foot sometimes.”
(On having Ja’Corey Brooks as a receiver)
“He’s amazing. He came in, and he’s done such a great job with the playbook—just being a leader in the receiver room. He’s got some aura around him for sure. He’s got that juice. All of our receivers did a great job today of making plays and getting open and coming back to the ball, maybe drawing some [pass interference penalties]. Ja’Corey is a big playmaker, and we got to keep finding ways to get him the ball. Same with Chris [Bell]. There were times tonight where he made some really good plays, too. I’m just proud of the way they played, and we got to keep capitalizing on it.”
Wide Receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and Defensive End Tramel Logan
(Logan on clutch moments creating momentum)
"I think [the momentum] was game changing, keeping us in the game, putting us over the top when needed and when things weren't going our way. When we're making plays like that, I think it's very good for our team—those plays we made to get us going in the right direction."
(Logan on going against Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King)
“[Haynes King] is a very good player. We knew they were going to come in and try to run the ball, so that was one of our keys to victory was to stop the run and I think we did a good job of that. We know he orchestrated the offense very well and he’s a very tough player, so we had to stop him and keep him from getting going and force him to pass the ball.”
Defensive Tackle Rene Konga
(Photo of Jadon Thompson, Ahmari Harvey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X