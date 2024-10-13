What Jeff Brohm Said After Louisville's 24-20 Win at Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hitting the road to face Virginia in their first ACC game away from home, the Louisville football program was able to get back in the win column, mounting a fourth quarter comeback to win 24-20 in Charlottesville.
"Really proud of our football team," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "To come on the road, beat a team that's 2-0 in the conference, in a back and forth game that wasn't perfect by any means. But it was a hard, workmanlike job that our team did.
"I was proud of the work they put in this week, I was proud of the coaches' work they put in this week. We made some strides. Obviously, there's more to to do, and there's many improvements to make, but we came out with a win. I was proud of our football team. They did a really good job."
While Louisville did snap a two-game skid, the win came in spite of another overall disjointed effort from Louisville. Defensively, they gave up 449 total yards, and allowed Virginia to go 8-of-19 on third downs. Offensively, while they put up 408 yard themselves, the Cardinals went just 3-of-10 on third downs and committed six penalties (as part of eight overall).
Here's what Brohm had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
