JUCO DB Trey Franklin Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Iowa Western Community College defensive back Trey Franklin has committed to the Louisville football program, he announced Friday on social media.

It didn’t take long for Franklin to pull the trigger on committing to the Cardinals after receiving a scholarship offer, as he was only offered the day before giving his verbal pledge. He also held offers from Central Arkansas, Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Incarnate Word, and has also been receiving interest from Kansas State.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback played all eight games for the Reivers during the 2020 season, logging 16 tackles (13 solo), an interception and two pass breakups. As a result, he was named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Region. Franklin spent the 2019 season at Buffalo, where he redshirted as a true freshman.

The Warner Robins, Ga. native is a member of the Class of 2022, though Louisville could get him on campus in time for the upcoming 2021 season if he is a full qualifier like linebacker K.J. Cloyd was last summer.

Franklin is not likely to be a starter if he does arrive for the 2021 season, but he would provide depth to a Louisville secondary which sorely needs it. In early June, projected starting safety Lovie Jenkins and impact reserve cornerback Jamel Starks both entered the transfer portal.

Even prior to Jenkins and Starks’ departure, the secondary was one of the youngest position groups on the roster for the Cardinals. As it currently stands, the two oldest DBs on the roster — Kenderick Duncan and Qwynnterrio Cole — transferred to Louisville over the course of the current offseason.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

