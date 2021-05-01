Los Angeles Rams Select Tutu Atwell in Second Round of 2021 NFL Draft

He is the first former Louisville player taken off the board in the draft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville football wide receiver Tutu Atwell has been selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He becomes the 127th former Cardinal to ever be selected in the NFL Draft, and the 26th to go in the first two rounds.

Despite his slight stature, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound slot receiver's blazing speed and tremendous run after catch abilities made him one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft. He was widely compared to former first round pick and current Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise Brown.

"Atwell has sudden feet and playmaking speed to separate before and after the catch, racing by coverage to consistently take the top off the defense. However, he is a small target with obvious play strength limitations and durability concerns," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote.

This past season, despite a slight dip in production during his junior campaign due to injuries and defenses keying on him, Atwell still managed to lead the Cardinals with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns. He was second in receiving yards with 625.

He burst onto the scene during Satterfield's first year at the helm, leading the ACC with 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The latter tied the single-season school record while the former broke it.

He finished his Louisville career with 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns. The yardage mark is good for eighth in school history, while the touchdown total in good for fifth.

