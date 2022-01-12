Two Cardinals Named to PFF's Top 101 College Football Players of 2021

A pair of Louisville football players have been named among the top players in college football.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With Georgia taking down Alabama in the national championship earlier this week, the 2021 college football season has officially reached its end.

Louisville's season might not have gone the way they wanted, but the Cardinals still boasted two of the top players in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.

On Wednesday, PFF released their list of the top 101 players from the 2021 season. The exclusive list included Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham at No. 73, and offensive guard Caleb Chandler right behind him at No. 74.

The rankings were based on, among other factors, PFF grade and other advanced statistics, and does not incorporate positional value. Alabama QB Bryce Young, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum comprised of the top five.

"Cunningham was a quality level passer when tasked with play-action concepts — 92.3 grade with play action, 65.9 without it — but he cracks this list mainly for his rushing ability," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "His 90.3 rushing grade trailed only Sam Howell for the highest among Power Five quarterbacks."

Cunningham completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,940 yards and 19 touchdowns to only six interceptions, while also rushing for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns - which was good for fourth in the nation. His 305.5 yards of offense per game was not only fifth in the ACC, but ranks 14th in all of FBS,

"Chandler played near-flawless football in the second half of the season," Treash wrote. "From Week 6 on, he earned pass-blocking and run-blocking grades north of 90.0, which is something no other Power Five guard accomplished. He allowed only three pressures and earned a 92.6 overall mark in that span."

Chandler helped the Cardinals average 209.8 yards on the ground per game, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, Overall, the offense finished the regular season averaging 446.2 yards - which was 21st in FBS - and 31.6 points per game.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

