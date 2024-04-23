Report: Louisville DE Tyler Baron Expected to Re-Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville football program's bigger acquisitions this offseason is reportedly going to move on.
It is the "current expectation" that defensive end Tyler Baron, who flipped transfer commitments from Ole Miss to Louisville this past January after four seasons with Tennessee, is going to re-enter the transfer portal according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Baron is the second player today to re-enter the portal after transferring to Louisville earlier in the cycle, joining former Vols teammate and stepbrother Wesley Walker. Running back Peny Boone and offensive tackle Reuben Unije also departed the Cardinals after joining prior to spring ball.
Nine Cards overall have transferred since the 15-day spring transfer window opened up on Apr. 16. They have now had 23 players overall transfer out of the program in this cycle, not including the four who have re-entered.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge rusher is coming off of the best season of his career. Playing in all 12 regular season games and starting all but their season opener, Baron finished second on the Vols in sacks with 6.0 and third in tackles for loss with 10.5, both of which were career-highs. He also notched 28 tackles (16 solo), two pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The Knoxville, Tenn. native had been a productive component of Tennessee's front seven every season since he arrived. In 48 games and 19 starts across his four years with the program, Baron collected 101 total tackles (50 solo), 27.0 for loss, 13.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and his fumble recovery for a score.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, they have done a good job at countering their losses. So far, they have landed 22 commitments via the portal up to this point, sporting On3's No. 1 portal class in college football.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Tyler Baron: Caitie McMekin - News Sentinel / USA TODAY)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter