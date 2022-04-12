Report: Louisville WR Tyler Harrell Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The wide receiver room for the Louisville football program has already been hit hard by the transfer portal this offseason, and it took another blow on Tuesdsay.

Tyler Harrell, who is arguably one of the fastest players in all of college football, has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz. A source told Louisville Report that it is widely anticipated Harrell will transfer to Alabama.

Harrell is now the fourth Cardinals wide receiver to hit the portal this offseason, joining Jordan Watkins, Justin Marshall and Demetrius Cannon. He was one of just four scholarship wideouts slated to return for next season.

After playing in just three total games over the course of his first three years on campus, including none in 2020, the 6-foot, 197-pound receiver had a breakout redshirt sophomore season. On just 18 total receptions, he logged 523 yards and a team-best six touchdowns.

A native of Miami, Fla., he regularly beat safeties and other defensive backs over the top with his elite speed. During a Pro Day style event last offseason, head coach Scott Satterfield said that he ran a hand-timed 4.19 40-yard dash.

Louisville already lost a ton of receiving production from last year's team, but with Harrell's departure, they have very little returning in 2022. Watkins, Marshall and Harrell combined for 1,374 yards and 11 touchdowns, which accounted for 67.3 percent of the 2,043 yards by Louisville wide receivers, and all but six of their scores.

The Cardinals do return promising freshman Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, but Braden Smith - who was projected as their lead receiver before suffering a season-ending knee injury - has yet to be cleared to return. Josh Johnson is the only other scholarship returning receiver.

Satterfield and Co. has done a solid job replacing the departing talent, bringing in Miami's Dee Wiggins, Central Arkansas' Tyler Hudson and promising recruits Devaughn Mortimer, Chance Morrow and Chris Bell. But, it will be close to an entirely new room for Heisman Trophy dark horse Malik Cunningham to throw to, and Louisville might have to grab another receiver out of the portal at this point as well.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Tyler Harrell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

