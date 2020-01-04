Louisville succeeds on field and in classroom

Louisville football's turnaround wasn't limited to on-field success. The Cardinals exceeded expectations academically in head coach Scott Satterfield's first season as the program's head coach.

Louisville had 46 student-athletes earn a 3.0 grade point average or higher in the fall semester. The Cardinals had 32 graduates participate in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 28, which ended with a 38-28 victory over Mississippi State.

The team finished with a 2.74 grade point average while two players finished with a 4.0 grade point average.

"I'm extremely proud of our players for the effort they have put in the classroom and on the field this season," Satterfield said. "We talk all the time about the importance of taking care of your business on and off the field, and as the head coach, I couldn't be more pleased with their commitment to every aspect of our football program."

Satterfield was named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coach of the Year after Louisville altered its direction in his first season. After finishing 2-10 and winless in conference play last year, Louisville went 8-5 and had five wins in the ACC, placing second in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville was picked to finish last in the conference in a preseason ACC media poll.

The Cardinals' victory over Mississippi State is the program's first bowl win since 2015. Louisville's victory over 19th-ranked Wake Forest Oct. 12 was the first road win over a ranked team since 2011 for the program.

Louisville is set to begin spring practices in late February.