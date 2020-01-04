Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville succeeds on field and in classroom

samdraut

Louisville football's turnaround wasn't limited to on-field success. The Cardinals exceeded expectations academically in head coach Scott Satterfield's first season as the program's head coach.

Louisville had 46 student-athletes earn a 3.0 grade point average or higher in the fall semester. The Cardinals had 32 graduates participate in the Music City Bowl in Nashville Dec. 28, which ended with a 38-28 victory over Mississippi State.

The team finished with a 2.74 grade point average while two players finished with a 4.0 grade point average.

"I'm extremely proud of our players for the effort they have put in the classroom and on the field this season," Satterfield said. "We talk all the time about the importance of taking care of your business on and off the field, and as the head coach, I couldn't be more pleased with their commitment to every aspect of our football program."

Satterfield was named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coach of the Year after Louisville altered its direction in his first season. After finishing 2-10 and winless in conference play last year, Louisville went 8-5 and had five wins in the ACC, placing second in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville was picked to finish last in the conference in a preseason ACC media poll.

The Cardinals' victory over Mississippi State is the program's first bowl win since 2015. Louisville's victory over 19th-ranked Wake Forest Oct. 12 was the first road win over a ranked team since 2011 for the program. 

Louisville is set to begin spring practices in late February. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Kimble: ACC is still the best conference

samdraut

Four ACC teams ranked in AP Top 25

Florida State's identity a challenge for Louisville

samdraut

Cardinals host Florida State for third conference game

Jordan Nwora learns humility in Louisville's loss

samdraut

Junior goes 2 of 10 from the field, scores eight points against Kentucky

Fresh Kimble's role could expand for Louisville

samdraut

Graduate transfer scores 12 points against Kentucky

Perimeter shooting leads Louisville against Clemson

samdraut

Cardinals win fifth straight game

Numbers to Know: Louisville football 2019

samdraut

Cardinals finish 8-5 and second in the Atlantic Division of the ACC

Rapid Reaction: Louisville wins Music City Bowl over Mississippi State

samdraut

Cardinals score 31 unanswered points in bowl game for victory

Louisville football fights back for bowl win

samdraut

Cardinals win bowl game, eight victories in Satterfield's first season

Louisville's speed runs to Music City Bowl victory

samdraut

Cardinals finish with over 500 yards of offense in bowl win

Louisville defense motivated against Mississippi State

samdraut

Cardinals limited Mississippi State to 366 yards of offense