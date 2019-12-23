Louisville football's 2010s All-Decade team

Louisville football had 25 NFL Draft picks, numerous all-conference selections and several All-Americans during the 2010s.

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson (2015-17) the 2016 Heisman winner, Jackson threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns and rushed for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Running Back

Javian Hawkins (2018-19) joined Bilal Powell as the only running backs in the decade to rush for over 1,000 yards. The redshirt freshman rushed for 1,420 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

Wide Receiver

DeVante Parker (2011-14) a dynamic big-play threat, Parker had 156 receptions for 2,775 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch in his career.

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Smith (2015-18) had 152 receptions for 2,505 yards and 15 touchdowns, a receiver that played with Jackson.

Wide Receiver

Tutu Atwell (2018-19) became the program’s first receiver since Harry Douglas to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, totaling 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Tight End

Cole Hikutini (2015-16) had the most productive season for a Cardinal tight end in the decade with 668 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016. Hikutini had over 1,000 receiving yards in two seasons.

Left Tackle

Mekhi Becton (2017-19) with a 6-foot-8, 370-pound frame, Becton started 33 games and earned the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He was selected as a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated in 2019.

Left Guard

John Miller (2011-14) started 47 games in four years, one of five true freshmen in the nation to start on the offensive line in 2011.

Center

Mario Benavides (2008-12) started 47 games at center, a stalwart on Louisville’s offensive lineman, playing three seasons under coach Charlie Strong.

Right Guard

Jake Smith (2010-14) started 51 games over four seasons. He played as a redshirt freshman and sophomore before moving to center during his junior year.

Right Tackle

Jamon Brown (2011-14) moved from the defensive line, started 40 games in his career. Brown played guard, left and right tackle.

Kicker

John Wallace (2011-15) made several big field goals in 2012 that ended with a Sugar Bowl win. Wallace made 66 field goals in his career, making 77.6 percent of his attempts.

Jaire Alexander was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. (Photo by USA Today Sports).

Defensive Tackle

DeAngelo Brown (2012-16) tallied 107 tackles as a disruptive defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles for a loss in his career, including 13 tackles for a loss in 2016.

Defensive Tackle

Sheldon Rankins (2012-15) drafted 12 in the 2016 NFL Draft. Rankins had 133 tackles, 31.5 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks in four seasons.

Defensive End

Marcus Smith (2011-13) first round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Smith had 19 tackles for a loss in his junior season. He had 82 tackles and 25.5 sacks in his career.

Defensive End

Lorenzo Mauldin (2011-14) after 6.5 tackles for a loss as a sophomore, Mauldin had 14 tackles and 13 tackles for a loss, respectively, in his junior and senior year.

Linebacker

Preston Brown (2010-13) ended his career with 297 tackles. Brown had 13 tackles for a loss in 2013. He tallied a career-high 109 tackles as a junior.

Linebacker

Keith Kelsey (2013-16) had his most productive year as a junior, finishing with 106 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss in 2015. He had 308 tackles in his career.

Linebacker

James Burgess (2012-15) had back-to-back seasons with 71 tackles before notching 90 tackles as a senior. He had seven interceptions and 30 tackles for a loss in his career.

Cornerback

Jaire Alexander (2015-17) 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Alexander had five interceptions as a sophomore and was a skilled returner on special teams.

Free Safety

Calvin Pryor (2011-13) 18 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Pryor finished with 215 tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons. He had 100 tackles in 2012.

Strong Safety

Hakeem Smith (2009-13) had 290 tackles in his career, starting 51 games. He had a career-high 88 tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2010.

Cornerback

Charles Gaines (2012-14) moved from wide receiver to cornerback as a sophomore. He had seven interceptions in two seasons as a member of Louisville’s secondary, finishing with 57 tackles.

Punter

Mason King (2015-19) holds the school record for career punt average (42.4 yards) and ranks third all-time in school history for career punting yards.