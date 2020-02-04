LouisvilleReport
Success builds confidence for Louisville football's offseason

samdraut

Louisville football has some confidence created by success this offseason.

The program is an entirely different state after Scott Satterfield’s first season as the team’s head coach. Louisville won its first bowl game since 2015 with a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, finished second in the ACC Atlantic Division and ended the year with eight wins.

Louisville had its first road win over ranked team since 2011 with a victory over Wake Forest in October along with beating Virginia, the Coastal Division winner, later in the month. Satterfield thought the Cardinals showed they belonged in the ACC by finishing with five wins and hitting several milestones.

“All those things gave us a little bit of confidence, and then you take that into the offseason, now we’re working for a purpose,” Satterfield said. “These guys are working to compete for this championship, that’s what we are striving to do. We have a long ways to go, we are nowhere near that yet, but we know that we can see it.”

This offseason won’t start as slowly because the Cardinals aren’t starting from scratch. Satterfield said the team will still scale back some to focus on fundamentals, but expects Louisville to enhance things later on.

“The second half, you look at the last seven or eight practices, we will be able to put a few more things in that will help our team as you start thinking about the teams we have to play next fall and trying to introduce more formations, more things that we will see in the fall that will help our team overall,” Satterfield said. 

