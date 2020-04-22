Athleticism leads to Marshon Ford's versatility as tight end

Marshon Ford garnered comparisons to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels from Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford. Samuels, who played several different positions at NC State from 2014-17 including two seasons with Ledford, shares some similar skill sets with Ford.

Ford, a former walk-on from Ballard, had a breakout redshirt freshman season in 2019. He caught 20 receptions for 292 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ford’s seven touchdown receptions led tight ends in the ACC.

With a 6-foot-2, 226-pound frame, Ford was utilized as an H-back in particular formations as a blocker or pass catcher.

“Ford is such a great athlete and has the best attitude I have ever been around,” Ledford said. “You ask him to do anything, he is going to do it as hard as he can do it.”

Ford earned a scholarship last spring for his work ethic within months of head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff’s arrival to Louisville.

Ledford says Ford has the right demeanor as a tight end because he is a willing blocker.

“There are a lot of times we ask him, he is having to block these defensive ends in some of our play actions plays that we have that are big plays for us, and he is over there fighting his tail off blocking these guys,” Ledford said.

Ford proved himself as a more than capable receiver early in the season. He had two touchdown receptions in the second week of the season against Eastern Kentucky.

He had another two touchdown receptions against NC State. In Louisville victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, Ford had catches of 33 yards and 8 yards for touchdowns.

“He is extremely athletic and he can catch the football,” Ledford said. “I always tell our guys, he could do whatever he wants, when the ball in his hands he can do a lot of things.”