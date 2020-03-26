Louisville WR Corey Reed Jr. Loses Father to Coronavirus

Corey Reed Jr., a junior wide receiver for Louisville football, lost his father to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at a hospital in Atlanta, the program announced on Thursday.

Corey Reed Sr., passed away after complications from the virus at the age of 43.

“My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family,” Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield said. “This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it’s even more difficult when it touches someone in the UofL football family. We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time.”

Reed Jr. has been a part of the Louisville program for three seasons after graduating from Roswell High School. He played in 13 games as a true freshman, finishing with eight receptions for 145 yards. He did not have a reception in two games in 2018.

The 6-foot-3 receiver transferred to Iowa Western Community College before returning to Louisville this spring.

Louisville completed around half of its spring practices before the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the university to suspend athletic activities for the remainder of spring earlier this month. Louisville’s season opener is scheduled for Sept. 3 against NC State.

