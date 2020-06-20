Louisville is "HIGH" on Christopher Paul Jr's List of Schools

Christopher Paul Jr. might have only just re-entered the market, but the Louisville Football program has been on his mind for quite some time now. The Cardinals have been relentless in their recruitment of him, an effort spearheaded by inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.

"He has been recruiting me VERY HARD," Paul told Louisville Report. "My relationship with them is VERY GOOD."

The three-star Class of 2021 inside linebacker from Crisp County HS (GA) originally committed to Nebraska back on March 20, with Louisville offering him a scholarship about a month later. He decommitted from the Huskers on Thursday.

The bulk of the conversations between Paul and the Louisville coaching staff has been about his potential fit with the Cardinals and how they plan to develop him.

"We talk about how they will use me and how they will develop me on and off the field," he said "They run the same defensive scheme we run and that’s a plus because I can jump right in and just learn the lingo and catch on quickly to my assignment!"

Because of the strong relationships he has forged as well as his potential fit, Louisville is one of the top contenders to land Paul.

"Louisville is HIGH on my list," he said. Cincinnati and Tennessee are also currently in the mix.

A 6-foot-1 & 235-pound prospect, Paul models his game after NFL legends Luke Kuechly, Patrick Willis & Ray Lewis, and hopes to "have my name mentioned with those great men one day."

Paul has also taken note of the recent success Louisville has had both on the gridiron and the recruiting trail. He is already familiar with current commits Kani Walker & TJ Quinn, as he has played with them in Georgia HS All-Star games as a freshman and sophomore.

"This '21 class and what Coach Satterfield and staff did last year and about to do, IS GOING TO BE TOP NOTCH! Definitely ACC contenders for a LONG TIME!!!", he said.

