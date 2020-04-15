Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 DE Mattheus Carroll

The University of Louisville football program has made the top 10 for three-star Class of 2021 defensive end Mattheus Carroll, he announced Tuesday.

Louisville is going against plenty of familiar names to land Carroll, ranging from old rivals to current conference foes. Also in the mix with the Cardinals are Cincinnati, West Virginia, Pitt, Duke, Virginia Tech, Temple, Maryland, Vanderbilt and South Carolina.

A weak-side defensive end from The Gilman School in Baltimore, Carroll is the No. 23 prospect in the state of Maryland (Rivals). He has also taken snaps on the offensive side fo the ball, and is the No. 42 ranked tight end in the nation according to 247Sports.

Primarily recruited by defensive line coach Mark Ivey, most of his versatility comes as a pass rusher, taking snaps as both a defensive end and outside linebacker. Accompanying a solid swim move, he has an uncanny ability to swat balls at the line of scrimmage as a down lineman, and is able to quickly read running gaps as a linebacker.

He is one of 13 uncommitted weak-side defensive ends to hold a scholarship offer from the Louisville Cardinals. As one would expect being a Baltimore resident, Maryland is who the Cards will most likely have to fight off for Carroll's commitment. Keep an eye out on this recruitment.

