Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

UofL AD Vince Tyra Planning on 2020 Football Season Starting on Time

Matthew McGavic

On Thursday, the University of Louisville announced that select football and men's & women's basketball student-athletes will begin to return to campus for volunteer physical activity under a phased plan that will begin on May 27.

With the aid of this newly instated plan, Athletic Director Vince Tyra is still planning on Louisville's 2020 college football season starting on time.

"We're certainly planning for it, just like we're planning for this (phased plan) today," Tyra said in a teleconference with reporters.

Athletic competitions have been suspended since May 17 due to health concerns from the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Tyra said that they had shooting for a plan to get student-athletes back on campus by June 1, and that the NCAA's vote to lift the ban on on-campus training allowed them to do so.

"Our view is we set deadlines and work hard to make sure we're well prepared for those dates," Tyra said. "We're still preparing and thinking abut football as if it's going to start on time. If we kick with NC State on time, we've got to be prepared to do so and have full practice ready by the end of July."

Louisville currently is set to begin the 2020 season against NC State at Cardinal Stadium on Sept. 3.

Notebook: Louisville student-athletes returning to campus in phases

Tyra and the rest of the administrative staff have had preliminary discussions about whether or not fans would be permitted in the stands if the season did start on time, but up to this point have focused primarily on developing the phased plan.

"We've spent an exhaustive amount of energy on this plan," Tyra said. "We've got time. I know (fans in stands) is a pressing topic to some, but not to me today."

Tyra would prefer uniformity when the green light is given to start the 2020 season, but can also envision a scenario where not every ACC member is 100% ready to go due to any number of reasons surrounding the virus. If that so happens to be the case, he believes the season will start regardless.

"If (uniformity) is not possible and it's not unanimous, then I don't see the tail wagging the dog. The dog will play on."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notebook: Louisville student-athletes returning to campus in phases

Student-athletes on football, men's and women's basketball will gradually return to campus starting May 27

samdraut

Louisville Student-Athletes to Return to Campus in Multi-Phase Plan

Members of the football and basketball programs will arrive May 27 for voluntary activities

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 LB Jaydon Hood

The four-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville won't fill roster spots left by transfers next season

Guards Lindsey Duvall and Seygan Robins transfer from Louisville, Jeff Walz doesn't expect scholarships to be used next season

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 CB Kamari Lassiter

The four-star prospect from Tuscaloosa includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook wait for decisions by New York Liberty

WNBA cutting its roster to 12 players by May 26, prior to training camp

samdraut

Benjamin Perry & other '21 Louisville Football commits receive ratings boost

Highlighted by safety Benjamin Perry, most of the commitments in Louisville's 2021 recruiting class have received a rating boost over the last week.

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield ranked No. 31 Power Five coach by CBS Sports

Heading into his second year as the head football coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Scott Satterfield lands just outside the top 25 in CBS Sports' 2020 Power Five coach rankings.

Matthew McGavic

Best performances for Louisville football in 2019

Cardinals finish second in the ACC Atlantic Division in 2019, six-game turnaround from 2018

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn

The four-star prospect from North Carolina is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic