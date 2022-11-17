Skip to main content

Louisville Hosting Several Dozen Prospects, Multiple Commits vs. NC State

The Cardinals are in line to host a large amount of prospects and commits this weekend for their home finale against the Wolfpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This Saturday, the Louisville football program will be taking on No. 24 NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season. Not only will it be the final time that Louisville's seniors will get to play at Cardinal Stadium, but it will be the last time this season that the program will get to show off their underrated game day atmosphere to recruits.

As you can imagine with how well the Cardinals have done out on the recruiting trail since the beginning of the year, they are taking this opportunity and using it to their full advantage.

Louisville will be hosting several dozen recruits this weekend, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 55 prospects that will be on campus for the Cardinals' game this Saturday against the Wolfpack. 

Peer-to-peer recruiting has been a staple of the program's recent success on the recruiting trail, and that will once again be a theme this weekend. Of Louisville's 15 verbal commitments in the Class of 2023, 10 of them are visiting this weekend.

The most notable committed visitor this weekend will be El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 running back in the nation. All four of Louisville's commits from Bellflower (Calif.) St John Bosco - wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., cornerback Aaron Williams, quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receiver/cornerback Jahlil McClain - will also be in town.

Two of Louisville's four commits from the Sunshine State, Miami (Fla.) Central linebacker Stanquan Clark and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern cornerback Rayquan Adkins, are also making the trip. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green, New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hills safety Jayden Davis round out the list of committed prospects that will be visiting.

In total, nine of Louisville's 12 commits that are ranked inside the top-500 of the 247Sports Composite's rankings, and six of their eight four- and five-star commits, will be on the visit.

Two other prospects who have verbal pledges to Louisville in some form will also be visiting. 2023 Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit running back Logan Frazier committed as a walk-on earlier this month, and 2024 New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West quarterback Cole Crafton is committed to the Cardinals' baseball program as a shortstop.

Two 2023 prospects will be taking official visits this weekend: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek linebacker Marcellius Pulliam and Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland wide receiver Suderian Harrison

Below is the list of recruits who are expected to be in Louisville this weekend for the NC State game:

Myles Abernathy

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-3, 180
High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Arkansas State
Status: Prospect

Rayquan Adkins

Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-10, 157
High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8678 (823rd)
Top Offers: Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, USF
Status: Louisville Commit

Mason Ball

Position: Nose Tackle
Frame: 6-5, 265
High School: Elizabethton (Tenn.) HS
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Eric Brantley Jr.

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-1, 250
High School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8835 (391st)
Top Offers: Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Pitt, NC State, Iowa State
Status: Prospect

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-7.7, 293
High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8892 (437th)
Top Offers: Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee Florida State, North Carolina,
Status: Louisville Commit

Jonathan Chaney

Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-2, 270
High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Clark Montessori
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Stanquan Clark

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-2, 215
High School: Miami (Fla.) Central
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9006 (324th)
Top Offers: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Miami, Florida, Florida State
Status: Louisville Commit

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 186
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9206 (216th)
Top Offers: UCLA, Oregon, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Status: Louisville Commit

Jeremiah Coleman

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-0, 215
High School: Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona
Class: 2026
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Cole Crafton

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-4, 205
High School: New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Northern Iowa
Status: Louisville Commit (Baseball)

Mike Cunningham

Position: Offensive Line
Frame: 6-3, 270
High School: St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit
Class: 2025
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Jayden Davis

Position: Safety
Frame: 6-1, 170
High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8869 (466th)
Top Offers: Miami, Arkansas, Michigan, Pitt, TCU, Tennessee, Ole Miss
Status: Louisville Commit

Walker Dowdle

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 5-11, 174
High School: Wake Forest (N.C.) HS
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Logan Frazier

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 187
High School: Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Louisville Commit (Walk-On)

Kade George

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-1, 287
High School: Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Western Michigan
Status: Prospect

James Glover-Tyson

Position: Nose Tackle
Frame: 6-5.5, 410
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Kentucky
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Adonijah Green

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5.5, 206
High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8992 (332nd)
Top Offers: Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan, USC, Arkansas, North Carolina
Status: Louisville Commit

Tyler Harold

Position: Defensive Line
Frame: 6-1, 275
High School: San Antonio (Tex.) Tom C. Clark
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Antonio Harris

Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-10.5, 162
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Class: 2025
Top Offers: Purdue
Status: Prospect

Suderian Harrison

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 165
High School: Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Vanderbilt
Status: Prospect

J.T. Haskins

Position: Free Safety
Frame: 5-10.75, 154
High School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8417 (607th)
Top Offers: Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech
Status: Prospect

Trevor Henkle

Position: Punter
Frame: 5-8, 155
High School: Zionsville (Ind.) Community High
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Cole Hodge

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0.5, 180
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan
Status: Prospect

Langston Hogg

Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-2, 255
High School: Cartersville (Ga.) HS
Class: 2026
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Teaunn Hunter

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-9.5, 167
High School: Huber Heights (Oh.) Wayne
Class: 2025
Top Offers: Akron, UMass, Eastern Kentucky
Status: Prospect

Samuel James

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-1, 225
High School: Sun Prairie (Wisc.) West
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Alex Kasee

Position: Placekicker
Frame: 6-0, 155
High School: Sylvania (Oh.) Northview
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/a
Status: Prospect

Jackson Kilburg

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-3, 205
High School: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy
Class: 2025
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Ethan Kimes

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-1, 190
High School: Lebanon (Tenn.) Wilson Central
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Elliott Kuykendall

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-3, 230
High School: Milton (Ga.) Cambridge
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Kingston Leon

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 5-6, 175
High School: Clarksville (Tenn.) West Creek
Class: 2025
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Javion Lewis

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-8.25, 210
High School: Huber Heights (Oh.) Wayne
Class: 2026
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Tyrell Lewis

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 5-10.25, 179
High School: Huber Heights (Oh.) Wayne
Class: 2025
Top Offers: Akron, UMass, Eastern Kentucky
Status: Prospect

C.J. Martin

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-2, 170
High School: Ironton (Oh.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Eli Masterson

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-1, 195
High School: Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Jahlil McClain

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10.25, 176
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8844 (500th)
Top Offers: USC, Texas, Oregon, Michigan State, Pitt, Arizona State
Status: Louisville Commit

Brodie McWhorter

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-1, 180
High School: White (Ga.) Cass
Class: 2026
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10.75, 189
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9632 (76th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC
Status: Louisville Commit

Lawrence Nalls

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-1, 230
High School: Chicago (ST.) Brooks College Prep
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Gavin Owens

Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-4, 204
High School: Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School
Class: 2025
Top Offers: Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Marshall, Western Kentucky
Status: Prospect

Rueben Owens II

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 186
High School: El Campo (Tex.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9884 (20th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC
Status: Louisville Commit

Marcellius Pulliam

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 6-3, 220
High School: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8693 (788th)
Top Offers: Miami, Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest
Status: Prospect

Justin Ruffin

Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-7.5, 150
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: James Madison, USF
Status: Prospect

Jacob Simpson

Position: Tight End
Frame: 6-5, 210
High School: Johnston (Iowa) HS
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Texas Tech, Missouri
Status: Prospect

Dayton Sneed

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-1, 180
High School: Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Collegiate
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr.

Position: Center
Frame: 6-2, 270
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Make
Class: 2025
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Jabari Spencer

Position: Linebacker
Frame: 5-10, 190
High School: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Cortez Stone

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-9.5, 156
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Central
Class: 2025
Top Offers: Purdue, Western Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky
Status: Prospect

Caden Stroud

Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 198
High School: Nashville (Tenn.) Davidson Academy
Class: 2026
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Michael Thacker

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-1, 220
High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS
Class: 2025
Top Offers: Tennessee, Ball Satte
Status: Prospect

Harrison Utley

Position: Offensive Guard
Frame: 6-4, 270
High School: Norman (Okla.) North
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: Iowa State, Kansas
Status: Prospect

Kamarion Ward

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-8, 145
High School: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Aaron Williams

Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-1, 180
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9308 (166th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC
Status: Louisville Commit

Aiden Young

Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-11, 170
High School: Ironton (Oh.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

Hunter Zirkle

Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-3, 215
High School: Arcadia (Fla.) Desoto County
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Top Offers: N/A
Status: Prospect

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

