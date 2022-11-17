Louisville Hosting Several Dozen Prospects, Multiple Commits vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This Saturday, the Louisville football program will be taking on No. 24 NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season. Not only will it be the final time that Louisville's seniors will get to play at Cardinal Stadium, but it will be the last time this season that the program will get to show off their underrated game day atmosphere to recruits.

As you can imagine with how well the Cardinals have done out on the recruiting trail since the beginning of the year, they are taking this opportunity and using it to their full advantage.

Louisville will be hosting several dozen recruits this weekend, with Louisville Report confirming a total of 55 prospects that will be on campus for the Cardinals' game this Saturday against the Wolfpack.

Peer-to-peer recruiting has been a staple of the program's recent success on the recruiting trail, and that will once again be a theme this weekend. Of Louisville's 15 verbal commitments in the Class of 2023, 10 of them are visiting this weekend.

The most notable committed visitor this weekend will be El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 running back in the nation. All four of Louisville's commits from Bellflower (Calif.) St John Bosco - wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., cornerback Aaron Williams, quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receiver/cornerback Jahlil McClain - will also be in town.

Two of Louisville's four commits from the Sunshine State, Miami (Fla.) Central linebacker Stanquan Clark and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern cornerback Rayquan Adkins, are also making the trip. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green, New Palestine (Ind.) HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hills safety Jayden Davis round out the list of committed prospects that will be visiting.

In total, nine of Louisville's 12 commits that are ranked inside the top-500 of the 247Sports Composite's rankings, and six of their eight four- and five-star commits, will be on the visit.

Two other prospects who have verbal pledges to Louisville in some form will also be visiting. 2023 Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit running back Logan Frazier committed as a walk-on earlier this month, and 2024 New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West quarterback Cole Crafton is committed to the Cardinals' baseball program as a shortstop.

Two 2023 prospects will be taking official visits this weekend: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek linebacker Marcellius Pulliam and Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland wide receiver Suderian Harrison

Below is the list of recruits who are expected to be in Louisville this weekend for the NC State game:

Myles Abernathy

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-3, 180

High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Arkansas State

Status: Prospect

Rayquan Adkins

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-10, 157

High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8678 (823rd)

Top Offers: Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, USF

Status: Louisville Commit

Mason Ball

Position: Nose Tackle

Frame: 6-5, 265

High School: Elizabethton (Tenn.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Eric Brantley Jr.

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-1, 250

High School: Valdosta (Ga.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8835 (391st)

Top Offers: Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Pitt, NC State, Iowa State

Status: Prospect

Luke Burgess

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-7.7, 293

High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8892 (437th)

Top Offers: Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee Florida State, North Carolina,

Status: Louisville Commit

Jonathan Chaney

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-2, 270

High School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Clark Montessori

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Stanquan Clark

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-2, 215

High School: Miami (Fla.) Central

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9006 (324th)

Top Offers: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Miami, Florida, Florida State

Status: Louisville Commit

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 186

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9206 (216th)

Top Offers: UCLA, Oregon, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Status: Louisville Commit

Jeremiah Coleman

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-0, 215

High School: Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona

Class: 2026

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Cole Crafton

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-4, 205

High School: New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Northern Iowa

Status: Louisville Commit (Baseball)

Mike Cunningham

Position: Offensive Line

Frame: 6-3, 270

High School: St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Jayden Davis

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-1, 170

High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8869 (466th)

Top Offers: Miami, Arkansas, Michigan, Pitt, TCU, Tennessee, Ole Miss

Status: Louisville Commit

Walker Dowdle

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 5-11, 174

High School: Wake Forest (N.C.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Logan Frazier

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-10, 187

High School: Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Louisville Commit (Walk-On)

Kade George

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-1, 287

High School: Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Western Michigan

Status: Prospect

James Glover-Tyson

Position: Nose Tackle

Frame: 6-5.5, 410

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Kentucky

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Adonijah Green

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5.5, 206

High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8992 (332nd)

Top Offers: Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan, USC, Arkansas, North Carolina

Status: Louisville Commit

Tyler Harold

Position: Defensive Line

Frame: 6-1, 275

High School: San Antonio (Tex.) Tom C. Clark

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Antonio Harris

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-10.5, 162

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Purdue

Status: Prospect

Suderian Harrison

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 165

High School: Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Vanderbilt

Status: Prospect

J.T. Haskins

Position: Free Safety

Frame: 5-10.75, 154

High School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8417 (607th)

Top Offers: Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech

Status: Prospect

Trevor Henkle

Position: Punter

Frame: 5-8, 155

High School: Zionsville (Ind.) Community High

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Cole Hodge

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0.5, 180

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan

Status: Prospect

Langston Hogg

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-2, 255

High School: Cartersville (Ga.) HS

Class: 2026

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Teaunn Hunter

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-9.5, 167

High School: Huber Heights (Oh.) Wayne

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Akron, UMass, Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Samuel James

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-1, 225

High School: Sun Prairie (Wisc.) West

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Alex Kasee

Position: Placekicker

Frame: 6-0, 155

High School: Sylvania (Oh.) Northview

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/a

Status: Prospect

Jackson Kilburg

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-3, 205

High School: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Ethan Kimes

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-1, 190

High School: Lebanon (Tenn.) Wilson Central

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Elliott Kuykendall

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-3, 230

High School: Milton (Ga.) Cambridge

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Kingston Leon

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 5-6, 175

High School: Clarksville (Tenn.) West Creek

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Javion Lewis

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-8.25, 210

High School: Huber Heights (Oh.) Wayne

Class: 2026

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Tyrell Lewis

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 5-10.25, 179

High School: Huber Heights (Oh.) Wayne

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Akron, UMass, Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

C.J. Martin

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-2, 170

High School: Ironton (Oh.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Eli Masterson

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-1, 195

High School: Owensboro (Ky.) Apollo

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Jahlil McClain

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10.25, 176

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8844 (500th)

Top Offers: USC, Texas, Oregon, Michigan State, Pitt, Arizona State

Status: Louisville Commit

Brodie McWhorter

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-1, 180

High School: White (Ga.) Cass

Class: 2026

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10.75, 189

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9632 (76th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC

Status: Louisville Commit

Lawrence Nalls

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-1, 230

High School: Chicago (ST.) Brooks College Prep

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Gavin Owens

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-4, 204

High School: Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Marshall, Western Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Rueben Owens II

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 186

High School: El Campo (Tex.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9884 (20th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC

Status: Louisville Commit

Marcellius Pulliam

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 6-3, 220

High School: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8693 (788th)

Top Offers: Miami, Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

Status: Prospect

Justin Ruffin

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-7.5, 150

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: James Madison, USF

Status: Prospect

Jacob Simpson

Position: Tight End

Frame: 6-5, 210

High School: Johnston (Iowa) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Texas Tech, Missouri

Status: Prospect

Dayton Sneed

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-1, 180

High School: Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Collegiate

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr.

Position: Center

Frame: 6-2, 270

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Make

Class: 2025

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Jabari Spencer

Position: Linebacker

Frame: 5-10, 190

High School: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Cortez Stone

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-9.5, 156

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Central

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Purdue, Western Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Eastern Kentucky

Status: Prospect

Caden Stroud

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 198

High School: Nashville (Tenn.) Davidson Academy

Class: 2026

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Michael Thacker

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-1, 220

High School: New Palestine (Ind.) HS

Class: 2025

Top Offers: Tennessee, Ball Satte

Status: Prospect

Harrison Utley

Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: 6-4, 270

High School: Norman (Okla.) North

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: Iowa State, Kansas

Status: Prospect

Kamarion Ward

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-8, 145

High School: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Aaron Williams

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-1, 180

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9308 (166th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC

Status: Louisville Commit

Aiden Young

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-11, 170

High School: Ironton (Oh.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

Hunter Zirkle

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-3, 215

High School: Arcadia (Fla.) Desoto County

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Top Offers: N/A

Status: Prospect

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

