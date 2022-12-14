Louisville to Host Multiple Visitors Ahead of Early Signing Period

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a stunning turnover at the head coaching position, the Louisville football program has done a good job at keeping their 2023 recruiting class intact up to this point. While they have lost a a couple commitments since Jeff Brohm was tabbed as their next head coach, the majority of their top-flight prospects in the cycle are still in the fold.

With the early signing period fast approaching, the Cardinals are putting together one last major recruiting weekend before it's time for prospects in both the high school ranks and the transfer portal to put pen to paper.

As of the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, eight prospects have announced that they will be taking official visits to campus this weekend. Several of the prospects will be taking their second official visit to Louisville, which NCAA rules permit should the program have a coaching change.

Six of this weekend's visitors are high school prospects in the Class of 2023, with five of them already committed to Louisville. The other two are Division I transfers.

This year's early signing period gets underway on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and lasts until Friday, Dec. 23.

Below is the list of players who have announced that they will be in Louisville this weekend. This list will be updated as additional players announce their plans to visit, or are confirmed by Louisville Report:

Rayquan Adkins

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-10.5, 155

High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8678 (851st)

Top Offers: Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, James Madison, USF, Marshall

Status: Louisville Commit

Daylen Austin

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-1, 180

High School: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9495 (109th)

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, USC

Status: LSU Commit

Micah Carter

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 260

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Saint Xavier

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8853 (507th)

Top Offers: Purdue, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Arizona State

Status: Louisville Commit

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 190

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9198 (214th)

Top Offers: Texas A&M, UCLA, Oregon, Michigan State, Pitt, NC State

Status: Louisville Commit

William Fowles

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-2, 195

High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8843 (523rd)

Top Offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Status: Louisville Commit

Rodney McGraw

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 263

Previous School: Penn State

Current Year: Redshirt Freshman

2022 Stats (Five Games): One assisted tackle

Devin Neal

Position: Safety

Frame: 5-11, 201

Previous School: Baylor

Current Year: Junior

2022 Stats (11 Games): 41 tackles (31 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Madden Sanker

Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle

Frame: 6-4, 305

High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9323 (161st)

Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Auburn, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee

Status: Louisville Commit

