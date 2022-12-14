Louisville to Host Multiple Visitors Ahead of Early Signing Period
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a stunning turnover at the head coaching position, the Louisville football program has done a good job at keeping their 2023 recruiting class intact up to this point. While they have lost a a couple commitments since Jeff Brohm was tabbed as their next head coach, the majority of their top-flight prospects in the cycle are still in the fold.
With the early signing period fast approaching, the Cardinals are putting together one last major recruiting weekend before it's time for prospects in both the high school ranks and the transfer portal to put pen to paper.
As of the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, eight prospects have announced that they will be taking official visits to campus this weekend. Several of the prospects will be taking their second official visit to Louisville, which NCAA rules permit should the program have a coaching change.
Six of this weekend's visitors are high school prospects in the Class of 2023, with five of them already committed to Louisville. The other two are Division I transfers.
This year's early signing period gets underway on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and lasts until Friday, Dec. 23.
Below is the list of players who have announced that they will be in Louisville this weekend. This list will be updated as additional players announce their plans to visit, or are confirmed by Louisville Report:
Rayquan Adkins
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-10.5, 155
High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8678 (851st)
Top Offers: Miami, Pitt, Georgia Tech, James Madison, USF, Marshall
Status: Louisville Commit
Daylen Austin
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-1, 180
High School: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9495 (109th)
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, USC
Status: LSU Commit
Micah Carter
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 260
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Saint Xavier
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8853 (507th)
Top Offers: Purdue, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Arizona State
Status: Louisville Commit
Pierce Clarkson
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 190
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9198 (214th)
Top Offers: Texas A&M, UCLA, Oregon, Michigan State, Pitt, NC State
Status: Louisville Commit
William Fowles
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-2, 195
High School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8843 (523rd)
Top Offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Status: Louisville Commit
Rodney McGraw
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 263
Previous School: Penn State
Current Year: Redshirt Freshman
2022 Stats (Five Games): One assisted tackle
Devin Neal
Position: Safety
Frame: 5-11, 201
Previous School: Baylor
Current Year: Junior
2022 Stats (11 Games): 41 tackles (31 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Madden Sanker
Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle
Frame: 6-4, 305
High School: Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9323 (161st)
Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Auburn, Michigan State, Oregon, Tennessee
Status: Louisville Commit
(Photo via Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)
