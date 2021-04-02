Louisville Makes Top 4 for Class of 2022 Prospects Destin and Keaten Wade

The highly regarded twin brothers from Tennessee both include the Cardinals in their latest round of top schools.

(Photo of Keaten Wade, Destin Wade: League Ready)

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - The Louisville football program might still be searching for their first verbal pledge in the Class of 2022, but on Friday, they got one step closer to landing not one, but their first two commitments.

Destin and Keaten Wade, who are twin brothers that play for Summit (Tenn.), both trimmed their top schools from nine to four, with the Cardinals making the cut each time. Destin is a dual threat quarterback while Keaten is an outside linebacker.

Unlike their top nine in early February, where a mix of schools were both in the running, the same four schools are in the running this time. Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky all joined Louisville in their top four.

Both are highly regarded prospects not only in the state of Tennessee, but in the entire class. Destin is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who ranks as high as the No. 416 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite, while Keaten is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect who ranks as high as the No. 156 prospect in the class according to Rivals.

The brothers are consensus top 15 players in the state of Tennessee, top 40 players at their respective positions, as well as four-star prospects. The duo has stated that they want to attend the same school, if possible.

You can view Destin Wade’s junior year highlights here, and Keaten Wade’s junior year highlights here.

