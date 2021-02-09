Louisville Makes Top 9 for Class of 2022 Prospects Destin and Keaten Wade

The four-star twin brothers from Tennessee both include the Cardinals in their top schools.

(Photo of Keaten Wade, Destin Wade: League Ready)

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - The Louisville football program is still searching for their first commitment in the Class of 2022, but on Tuesday, two more prospects entered the fold as potential candidates for their first verbal pledge.

Destin and Keaten Wade, who are twin brothers that play for Summit (Tenn.), both announced their top nine schools with the Cardinals making the cut. Destin is a dual threat quarterback while Keaten is an outside linebacker.

West Virginia, Arizona State, Virginia, Ole Miss and Kentucky are also in the running for both prospects; while Virginia Tech, Penn State and Tennessee made the cut for Destin; as did LSU, USC and Michigan for Keaten.

Both are highly regarded prospects not only in the state of Tennessee, but in the entire class. Destin is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who ranks as high as the No. 368 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite, while Keaten is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect who ranks as high as the No. 140 prospect in the class according to Rivals.

The brothers are consensus top 15 players in the state of Tennessee, top 30 players at their respective positions, as well as four-star prospects. The duo has stated that they want to attend the same school, if possible.

You can view Destin Wade’s junior year highlights here, and Keaten Wade’s junior year highlights here.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp