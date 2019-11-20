Walz impressed with football program's transformation

Jeff Walz is impressed by Louisville football’s turnaround.

The Louisville women’s basketball coach congratulated football coach Scott Satterfield for a “remarkable” season at his weekly press conference.

“I don’t think anyone expected what they have seen,” Walz said.

Louisville is 6-4 with two games remaining while Satterfield was announced as a semifinalist for the annual George Munger Coach of the Year award Nov. 20. Walz encouraged fans to attend Louisville’s final home game of the season against Syracuse Nov. 23.

“It’s an appreciation for seniors and all the football team that were willing to accept change,” Walz said. “Being someone that came in here new, trying to get a group of players to buy in a new philosophy, a way of life is not easy.”

With a victory over Syracuse, the Cardinals could ensure a second-place position in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Atlantic Division. Louisville was picked last in the ACC preseason media poll after going winless last season against conference opponents.

“We always give a lot of credit to the coaches, which obviously they deserve a bunch, but you also want to give credit to the players because it’s amazing how well they accepted things,” Walz said. “It’s great to see the success, because now as a coach it’s a lot easier to buy into what you are doing.”

The Cardinals have four wins against conference competition this season, including a victory over 19-ranked Wake Forest Oct. 12, the program’s first road win over a ranked team since 2011.