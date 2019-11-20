Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Walz impressed with football program's transformation

samdraut

Jeff Walz is impressed by Louisville football’s turnaround.

The Louisville women’s basketball coach congratulated football coach Scott Satterfield for a “remarkable” season at his weekly press conference.

“I don’t think anyone expected what they have seen,” Walz said.

Louisville is 6-4 with two games remaining while Satterfield was announced as a semifinalist for the annual George Munger Coach of the Year award Nov. 20. Walz encouraged fans to attend Louisville’s final home game of the season against Syracuse Nov. 23.

“It’s an appreciation for seniors and all the football team that were willing to accept change,” Walz said. “Being someone that came in here new, trying to get a group of players to buy in a new philosophy, a way of life is not easy.”

With a victory over Syracuse, the Cardinals could ensure a second-place position in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Atlantic Division. Louisville was picked last in the ACC preseason media poll after going winless last season against conference opponents.

“We always give a lot of credit to the coaches, which obviously they deserve a bunch, but you also want to give credit to the players because it’s amazing how well they accepted things,” Walz said. “It’s great to see the success, because now as a coach it’s a lot easier to buy into what you are doing.”

The Cardinals have four wins against conference competition this season, including a victory over 19-ranked Wake Forest Oct. 12, the program’s first road win over a ranked team since 2011. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville prepares for tough stretch

samdraut
0

Cardinals play seven games in 18 days

Walz liked chances in signing Van Lith

samdraut
0

Louisville signs nation's second-ranked player

Satterfield named semifinalist for George Munger Coach of the Year

samdraut
0

Cardinals 6-4 in his first season at Louisville

Hawkins fits perfectly with Louisville offense

samdraut
0

Redshirt freshman surpassed 1,000 yards in season against NC State

Possibility of bowl eligibility noticed early

samdraut
0

Louisville seeks seventh win in final conference game of the season against Syracuse

Syracuse looks better on film than record shows

samdraut
0

Louisville hosts Syracuse in final conference game of the season

Tyra: Good programs turn around quickly

samdraut
0

Louisville athletic director expected Satterfield's success

Recap: Louisville offense overwhelms N.C. Central

samdraut
0

Cardinals improve to 4-0 with another strong offensive performance

Live Blog: Louisville vs. North Carolina Central

samdraut
0

Cardinals host second game in the Global Sports Shootout

Rapid Reaction: Louisville bowl eligible with win

samdraut
0

Cardinals used third quarter to defeat NC State 34-20