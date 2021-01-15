Three Games Rescheduled for Louisville Women's Basketball

One game is getting moved up, and the other two are getting re-added to the schedule after having been previously postponed.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: © Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - More changes are coming to the schedule for the Louisville women's basketball program, but fortunately this time, no games are getting postponed. At least not yet.

As part of several scheduling changes announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday, three games are getting rescheduled for the Cardinals.

Louisville's home contest vs. Syracuse, which was originally slated to take place on Monday, Feb. 1, has been moved up to Thursday, Jan. 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

The other two games to get rescheduled for the Cardinals are ones that had been previously postponed with a makeup date in waiting.

Louisville's top-three home matchup with NC State takes the date formerly occupied by the Syracuse game, and will now take place on Monday, Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

Finally, the Cardinals' road contest with Florida State, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 10 before the Seminoles entered COVID protocols, will now be played on Sunday, Feb. 21. Tipoff time and television designation has yet to be determined.

As a result of Friday's announcement by the ACC, only one game remains to be rescheduled for Louisville: their home game vs. Pitt, which had previously been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7.

Louisville is off to a1 11-0 start this season, and ranked as the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, behind only Stanford. They will return to the court on Sunday, Jan. 17 when they host Florida State. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

