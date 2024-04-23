Reports: Louisville S Wesley Walker to Re-Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another offseason addition for the Louisville football program is jumping ship without having ever played a snap for the Cardinals.
Safety Wesley Walker, who flipped transfer commitments from Ole Miss to Louisville this past January after two seasons with Tennessee, has re-entered his name into the transfer portal according to On3's Pete Nakos and 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Walker is now the third player to re-enter the portal after transferring to Louisville earlier in the cycle, joining running back Peny Boone and offensive tackle Reuben Unije.
Eight Cardinals overall have transferred since the 15-day spring transfer window opened up on Apr. 16. They have now had 23 players overall transfer out of the program in this cycle, not including the three who have re-entered.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound free safety had an incredibly productive 2023 season with the Volunteers. Starting the first 10 games of the regular season before missing the final two due to injury, Walker finished fourth on the team in tackles with 53 (33 solo), while also logging 3.5 for loss, a sack, two pass breakup and a forced fumble.
The Lewisburg, Tenn. native was a key reserve during his first season in Knoxville, playing all 13 games with a pair of starts in 2022. That year, he was fifth on the team in tackles for loss with 5.5, and also collected 36 tackles (23 solo), a sack, an interception and four pass breakups.
Walker spent the first three years of his collegiate career in the ACC with Georgia Tech, and was a regular fixture of their secondary in his final two seasons in Atlanta. In 22 games and 13 starts as a Yellow Jacket, he tallied 95 tackles (56 solo), 2.0 for loss, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, they have done a good job at countering their losses. So far, they have landed 23 commitments via the portal up to this point, sporting On3's No. 1 portal class in college football.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Wesley Walker: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA)
