Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit William Fowles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed yet another offensive weapon prospect in the Class of 2023, as wide receiver William Fowles has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: William Fowles

Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

School: Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School

Top Offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Miami, Michigan State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8958 (356th)

William Fowles' Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Fowles has a well developed and relatively evenly dispersed frame for his height. He won't need to add too much weight between now and when he gets to college, and is already fairly well toned in his upper body.

Athleticism: As you can probably guess, Fowles is pretty gifted from an athleticism standpoint. He possesses the physical tools to overwhelm most defenders he would line up against, and has good speed to compliment it. It's not blazing speed, but it's good for a receiver of his archetype. Regularly displays a good vertical on film, as well. Footwork - as well as his agility as a whole - is solid, but can always be improved.

Instincts: His best attribute as a wide receiver is his ability to play through contact to win battles for 50/50 balls. Fowles does a really good job at tracking the ball through the air on intermediate/deep shots to the boundary on corner of the end zone. Coupled with his above-average vertical, he can high point the ball with relative ease in tight 1-on-1 coverage, sometimes even in 2-on-1 situations. He also can generate good separation in the open field after deep catches.

Polish: Fowles plays with an incredibly physical nature. He regularly sheds solo tackles from defensive backs, and shows a clear willingness to throw boundary blocks for his running back. His release off the line of scrimmage is a touch inconsistent, but he hardly ever gets jammed by the outside corner. He doesn’t run an incredibly diverse route tree, nor is he the most refined route runner, so that is something that can be worked on during his senior year and at the next level. A lot of the separation he generates comes from his athleticism rather than his ability to finish routes.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a very good pickup for Louisville, and one that is a good way to potentially wrap up the wide receiver room in this cycle. There is some rawness to him and does have aspects of his game that can be improved upon, but he has displayed a ton of potential during his junior year and on the 7-on-7 circuit. He is a great compliment to the other receiver commits in the cycle for Louisville, who play with more of a speed and agility skillset.

(Photo of William Fowles via All Aggies)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter