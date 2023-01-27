Yasir Abdullah Named to PFF's Top 101 College Football Players of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2022 campaign was one that was primarily fueled by an incredibly productive defense, and the Cardinals' top defender has been recognized as one of the top players in the nation.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus released their list of the Top 101 players from the 2022 season, and placed Louisville outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah at No. 68.

The rankings were based on various factors, such as PFF grades and other advanced statistics. USC QB Caleb Williams, Michigan RB Blake Corum, Georgia DL Jalen Carter, Texas RB Bijan Robinson and Alabama QB Bryce Young comprised of the top five.

"Abdullah ranked in the top five among Power Five edge defenders in sacks, pressures and pressure rate this past season," PFF's Max Chadwick and Mitch Kaiser wrote. "The senior’s 10 tackles for loss or no gain tied for sixth in that same group, as well. Abdullah is currently a fifth-round prospect on PFF’s big board."

The 6-foot-1, 242-pound edge rusher was the driving force behind one of the most aggressive front sevens in all of college football. Abdullah led Louisville with 9.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, which was good for first and sixth in the ACC, respectively, while also tallying 63 total tackles (34 solo). He also had two interceptions, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and seven quarterback hurries.

The Miramar, Fla. native was voted as a First-Team All-ACC Selection, and was second in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting to Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Assisted heavily be Abdullah, Louisville lead all of FBS in sacks with 50 and placed seventh in tackles for loss with 97.

The Cardinals finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter