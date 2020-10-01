SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville Giving Younger Players Extra Reps During Bye Week

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As the Louisville football program heads into their first bye week of the 2020 season, there's a lot that they have to work on.

The Cardinals sit at 1-2 on the season following a season opening win vs. Western Kentucky and back-to-back losses to Miami and at Pitt. With the extra time they have until their next game, head coach Scott Satterfield has been placing an emphasis on some of their bigger issue that have been plaguing them all season.

On top of that, Satterfield has been actively trying to get some of his younger players more involved during practice so that they can find a way to the team's overall cause.

"We're also looking at some young guys. You know, 'where can they help?'," Satterfield said Tuesday in his weekly press conference. "Potentially on offense and defense but really particularly on special teams."

So far this season, 13 true freshman have seen the field for the Cardinals. Out of those, safeties Lovie Jenkins & Josh Minkins and wide receiver Jordan Watkins are among those that Satterfield says have come on the strongest in the last couple of weeks.

But he's also taking steps to ensure that more newcomers will start to take on a bigger role. After every practice this week, Satterfield is holding what he calls a 15-minute "young guy scrimmage" where just the true freshmen participate. It's not an actual scrimmage and there's no tackling involved, but it's an additional chance for them to make a statement.

You get to see guys work and see the improvement they've been able to make so far this year," Satterfield said.

Louisville will resume their three-game road trip on Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:00 p.m. vs. Georgia Tech

(Photo of Jordan Watkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)

