Class of 2022 WR Zavion Thomas Commits to Louisville

The wide receiver from Louisiana is the fifth commitment for Louisville in the 2022 recruiting class.

(Photo of Zavion Thomas: David Grunfield - NOLA.com)

MARRERO, La. - Just two after securing a commitment from Chance Morrow, the Louisville football program has secured a commitment from another Class of 2022 wide receiver. Zavion Thomas, a speedster who plays for John Ehret High School in Marrero, La., announced Tuesday that he had given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

The relationship between Thomas and Louisville progressed extraordinarily quickly. Thomas told 247Sports that the program reached out to him only a couple weeks ago, and he spent this past weekend on campus for an official visit, one which resulted in him landing a scholarship offer.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound slot receiver is not a nationally ranked recruit, but his speed has been well documented. Earlier this month at a camp hosted by LSU, he clocked a 4.32 second 40-yard dash. A two-sport athlete, he also ran an 11.08 100-meter time during his junior year.

Over on the gridiron this past season, Thomas hauled in 45 receptions for 1,050 and eight touchdowns. He currently holds offers from Memphis, Louisiana-Lafayette, Southern Miss, and Tulane among others, and is generating interest from LSU and other SEC programs.

Louisville now sports a five-man '22 recruiting class, including Thomas. He is joined by quarterback Khalib Johnson, defensive end Popeye Williams, offensive lineman Max Cabana, and wide receiver Chance Morrow.

You can view Zavion Thomas' junior year highlights here.

