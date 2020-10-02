Louisville makes Top Four for Recent Decommit Zen Michalski

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Cardinals are officially back in the mix for a prospect who recently decommitted from the program.

Class of 2021 offensive tackle Zen Michalski, who announced earlier this week that he was reopening his recruitment and backing off his pledge to Louisville, included the Cards in his list of top four schools.

Ohio State, Florida State and Penn State also made the cut for the Floyds Knobs, In. native. Michalski will chose between the four this Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The 6-foot-6, 288-pound prospect from Floyd Central HS was one of Louisville's first commitments in the '21 class, giving his pledge to the Cardinals this past April until decommitting on Tuesday.

At the time of his original commitment, Michalski did not have a heavy national presence recruiting-wise. However due in part to a strong offseason showing and hot start to his senior season, he is generally regarded as a top-10 player in the state of Indiana.

As a result, the offer began to pile up. He is now up to 26 total offers; with Ohio State, Florida State and Penn State all extending scholarship offers just in the last month alone.

Louisville currently sports a 21-man class, but just two of them are on the offensive line. This consists of SI All-American watch list candidates Aaron Gunn & Michael Gonzalez, both of whom are offensive guards.

(Photo of Zen Michalski: Matt McGavic/Sports Illustrated)

