Louisville 34 Syracuse 26: PHOTO GALLERY

This past Saturday, the Louisville football hit the road for upstate New York to take on conference foe, Syracuse. It was Louisville’s first trip to the JMA Wireless since the 2022 season opener where the Orange routed the Cards 31-7. Louisville got their revenge, escaping with a hard fought 34-26 win.

Louisville was a roughly two touchdown favorite going up against Malachi Nelson in his first home start as quarterback of the Orange. The former five-star was able to connect with Syracuse’s top target Umari Hatcher 13 times for 224 yards and a touchdown. The Orange raced out to a 10-0 lead, before Lincoln Kienholz and the Louisville offense settled in.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) runs with the ball as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Koen Entringer (5) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Louisville offense locked in for the remainder of the first half. With offensive coordinator Brian Brohm in his second week calling plays, the Cards exploded for 367 yards and 28 points. The Orange ended up with 302 yards, scoring 23 points.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyjuan Brown had 50 yards on the ground on 13 carries, including two touchdowns. It was Brown’s fourth multiple touchdown day in a Cardinal uniform.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) scores a touchdown as Syracuse Orange defensive back Chris Peal (12) attempts to tackle during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Brown only had 10 rushing yards but had a massive 46-yard touchdown reception off a Kienholz checkdown in the closing minute of the first half. It was Isaac’s longest reception and first touchdown reception since the 2024 season.

Lincoln Kienholz was 14-of-26 passing for 310 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions, only his second and third of the season and first since the Wake Forest game. He also led Louisville in rushing with 53 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Nazir Ward (7) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) runs with the ball during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kienholz set the school record for longest touchdown run by a quarterback with an 82-yard scamper down the Louisville sideline in the first half. The previous record was Malik Cunningham’s 75-yard touchdown in the 2018 Kentucky game. I happened to have my camera rolling from the press box for it. Isaac Brown threw a bone shattering lead block to clear the way for Kienholz.

THERE GOES #3, SHADES OF LAMAR IN THE DOME! Cards in front for the first time tonight, 14-10! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/WM610rwDxf — Creighton Harley (@CreightonHarley) October 18, 2026

Treyshun Hurry had 4 receptions for 66 yards, including a 35-yarder. Tre Richardson had a 48-yard reception, Louisville's longest pass play of the game. Richardson leads UofL with 30 receptions on the season.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Treyshun Hurry (2) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Chris Peal (12) defends during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense was the story of the second half for Louisville. A flip of the script, giving up three points, forcing turnovers and getting in the backfield. Louisville had five sacks as a team and eleven tackles for loss.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals cornerback Jabari Mack (1) tackles Syracuse Orange tight end Daunte Bacheyie (19) by lifting him during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jabari Mack was granted a temporary restraining order in an eligibility case on Friday afternoon. The defensive back was all over the field, tallying 8 tackles, including five solo stops. He also broke up a pass in the redzone to force a Syracuse field goal in the first half.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) reacts to a defensive play during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clev Lubin had eight tackles, including a shared sack and a tackle for a loss. He now has 13 sacks for his Louisville career. Defensive end Tyler Thompson was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week following his all-around performance. He finished with two sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Kaleb Beasley had his NCAA leading fifth intercepion of the season. He is the first Cardinal with five interceptions on the season since Jaire Alexander in 2016. Linebacker Cam White pulled in his first career interception off a Stanquan Clark tipped pass.

The Cards held on to win 34-26. The Cards won despite being outgained 462-425. Syracuse also ran 83 plays, the third most against a Brohm coached Louisville team. Louisville is now 20-3 under Brohm when leading at the half. The Cards are back in action next Saturday (Oct. 31) against Stanford. The Cardinal are 3-4 on the season and host NC State Friday night. The Cardinals vs the Cardial will be a 3:15 kickoff and aired on the ACC Network.