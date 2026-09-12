Louisville Fans Viewing Guide to College Football Week 2
Ole Miss (1-0) vs Charlotte (0-1) (Ole Miss -45.5) 7:45 pm ESPN2
The Cards fell just short of upsetting the #9 Rebels last week. We learned that the offense for the Rebels is dynamic with Trinidad Chambliss in control. Kewan Lacy was banged up last week, so it will be interesting to see how they use them in a game they are heavily favored in. The 49ers are coming off a FCS loss to The Citadel in week one, 43-41. Ole Miss will roll and you would imagine they can “name the number” they want to score here.
Pick: Ole Miss -45.5
SMU (1-0) vs UC Davis (2-0) (SMU -32.5) 4:30 pm ACCNX
Once again, another game where the ranked FBS team completely outmatches their opponent this week. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennnings went out and marched the Mustangs up and down the field on Monday night in Tallahassee, to the tune of 600+ yards of total offense. Turnovers, special teams’ mistakes and penalties kept it close, but the Mustangs prevailed. Today is an opportunity to iron out some kinks and start preparing for their trip to Louisville next week.
Pick: SMU -32.5
Wake Forest (1-0) @ Purdue (1-0) (Wake Forest -3) 12:00 pm FS1
The Deacs made easy work of Akron last Thursday, with Gio Lopez throwing for 350 yards and three scores. Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a rout of Indiana State. I am not a believer in Lopez just yet after watching him in Chapel Hill last week and think the Deacs offense struggles on the road.
Pick: Purdue ML
NC State (1-1) 73 Richmond (2-1) 0
NC State played Friday night and had a strong bounce back performance from the week one letdown in Charlottesville. The Wolfpack completely dominated the Spiders and outgained them in total yardage, 734-110. NC State dominated on the ground, with 428 yards rushing and five different touchdown scorers on the ground.
Florida State BYE WEEK
California (0-1) @ Syracuse (1-0) (Syracuse -3.5) 3:30 pm ACCN
An early season conference tilt sees the Bears traveling cross country after falling in the opener to UCLA last Saturday. Syracuse was 0-4 in conference home games last season and hope to straighten things out in Fran Brown’s 3rd season with the Orange. Orange quarterback Steve Angeli had three passing touchdowns and 263 yards as they dominated New Hampshire 66-3 in week one. Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns. I like Cal’s defense to hold Syracuse in check and spurn the cross-country upset.
Pick: Cal ML
Stanford BYE WEEK
Georgia Tech (0-1) vs Tennessee (1-0) (Tennessee -12) 7:00 pm
Georgia Tech lost in the final minute of a slugfest to Colorado last Thursday night. Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza threw for 237 yards but could not get anything going in the red zone. Tennessee accumulated 638 yards of offense behind freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon throwing for 226 yards. Even though this game is in Atlanta, it will feel like a neutral site game. Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets defense will keep them in it, but a late score covers the spread for Tennessee.
Pick: Tennessee -12
North Carolina (1-0) vs ETSU (1-1) 12 pm (UNC -36.5) ACCN
Belichick and the Tar Heels are back home after the Ireland trip and a bye week. ETSU comes to Chapel Hill with Louisville transfer Mason Mimms at quarterback. Too much talent on the defense for UNC in this one. Bobby Petrino will dial up some easy passes for Billy Edwards Jr and the UNC offense will navigate 40+ points.
Pick: UNC -36.5
UCF (1-0) @ Pitt (1-0) (Pitt -7) 3:30 pm ESPN2
Louisville transfer running back Duke Watson will be featured in the backfield for the UCF Knights making the trek to Acrisure Stadium. Watson had 110 yards on seven carries and a score last week. Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel threw seven touchdowns last week vs Miami (OH). JMU transfer quarterback Alonza Barnett III leads the Knights, but I am not sold on him making them competitive in the Big 12.
Pick : Pitt -7
Kentucky (1-0) vs Alabama (1-0) (Alabama -10) 3:30 pm ABC
Will Stein has been hyping the Wildcats all offseason and early season. He will try to catch lightning in a bottle in his first SEC game as a head coach. Powerhouse Alabama comes to town with a young squad & Keelon Russell navigating the ship for Kalen DeBoer. The Tide made easy work of the ECU Pirates last week & will rely on the defense to smother the inexperienced Kenny Minchey at quarterback for UK. Kentucky rolled Youngstown last week but is not going to be ready for this step up in class.
Pick: Alabama -10
Bonus Game
Ohio State (1-0) @ Texas (1-0) (Texas -1.5) 7:30 pm ABC
The premier matchup of the day is in Austin, Texas as the No. 4 Longhorns host the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Two of the most recognizable brands in the sport will rematch after Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes outlast Arch Manning and the Horns 14-7 in Columbus last season. With Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson as two studs that will touch the ball a ton, I think the Buckeyes are too much to handle for the Horns again. The first half could see more points than last season’s game.
Pick: OSU ML
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Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley