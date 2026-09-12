Louisville Fans Viewing Guide to College Football Week 2

Ole Miss (1-0) vs Charlotte (0-1) (Ole Miss -45.5) 7:45 pm ESPN2

The Cards fell just short of upsetting the #9 Rebels last week. We learned that the offense for the Rebels is dynamic with Trinidad Chambliss in control. Kewan Lacy was banged up last week, so it will be interesting to see how they use them in a game they are heavily favored in. The 49ers are coming off a FCS loss to The Citadel in week one, 43-41. Ole Miss will roll and you would imagine they can “name the number” they want to score here.

Pick: Ole Miss -45.5

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SMU (1-0) vs UC Davis (2-0) (SMU -32.5) 4:30 pm ACCNX

Once again, another game where the ranked FBS team completely outmatches their opponent this week. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennnings went out and marched the Mustangs up and down the field on Monday night in Tallahassee, to the tune of 600+ yards of total offense. Turnovers, special teams’ mistakes and penalties kept it close, but the Mustangs prevailed. Today is an opportunity to iron out some kinks and start preparing for their trip to Louisville next week.

Pick: SMU -32.5

Wake Forest (1-0) @ Purdue (1-0) (Wake Forest -3) 12:00 pm FS1

The Deacs made easy work of Akron last Thursday, with Gio Lopez throwing for 350 yards and three scores. Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a rout of Indiana State. I am not a believer in Lopez just yet after watching him in Chapel Hill last week and think the Deacs offense struggles on the road.

Pick: Purdue ML

NC State (1-1) 73 Richmond (2-1) 0

NC State played Friday night and had a strong bounce back performance from the week one letdown in Charlottesville. The Wolfpack completely dominated the Spiders and outgained them in total yardage, 734-110. NC State dominated on the ground, with 428 yards rushing and five different touchdown scorers on the ground.

Florida State BYE WEEK

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Adam Mohammed (24) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

California (0-1) @ Syracuse (1-0) (Syracuse -3.5) 3:30 pm ACCN

An early season conference tilt sees the Bears traveling cross country after falling in the opener to UCLA last Saturday. Syracuse was 0-4 in conference home games last season and hope to straighten things out in Fran Brown’s 3rd season with the Orange. Orange quarterback Steve Angeli had three passing touchdowns and 263 yards as they dominated New Hampshire 66-3 in week one. Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns. I like Cal’s defense to hold Syracuse in check and spurn the cross-country upset.

Pick: Cal ML

Stanford BYE WEEK

Georgia Tech (0-1) vs Tennessee (1-0) (Tennessee -12) 7:00 pm

Georgia Tech lost in the final minute of a slugfest to Colorado last Thursday night. Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza threw for 237 yards but could not get anything going in the red zone. Tennessee accumulated 638 yards of offense behind freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon throwing for 226 yards. Even though this game is in Atlanta, it will feel like a neutral site game. Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets defense will keep them in it, but a late score covers the spread for Tennessee.

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick: Tennessee -12

North Carolina (1-0) vs ETSU (1-1) 12 pm (UNC -36.5) ACCN

Belichick and the Tar Heels are back home after the Ireland trip and a bye week. ETSU comes to Chapel Hill with Louisville transfer Mason Mimms at quarterback. Too much talent on the defense for UNC in this one. Bobby Petrino will dial up some easy passes for Billy Edwards Jr and the UNC offense will navigate 40+ points.

Pick: UNC -36.5

UCF (1-0) @ Pitt (1-0) (Pitt -7) 3:30 pm ESPN2

Louisville transfer running back Duke Watson will be featured in the backfield for the UCF Knights making the trek to Acrisure Stadium. Watson had 110 yards on seven carries and a score last week. Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel threw seven touchdowns last week vs Miami (OH). JMU transfer quarterback Alonza Barnett III leads the Knights, but I am not sold on him making them competitive in the Big 12.

Pick : Pitt -7

Kentucky (1-0) vs Alabama (1-0) (Alabama -10) 3:30 pm ABC

Will Stein has been hyping the Wildcats all offseason and early season. He will try to catch lightning in a bottle in his first SEC game as a head coach. Powerhouse Alabama comes to town with a young squad & Keelon Russell navigating the ship for Kalen DeBoer. The Tide made easy work of the ECU Pirates last week & will rely on the defense to smother the inexperienced Kenny Minchey at quarterback for UK. Kentucky rolled Youngstown last week but is not going to be ready for this step up in class.

Pick: Alabama -10

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bonus Game

Ohio State (1-0) @ Texas (1-0) (Texas -1.5) 7:30 pm ABC

The premier matchup of the day is in Austin, Texas as the No. 4 Longhorns host the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Two of the most recognizable brands in the sport will rematch after Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes outlast Arch Manning and the Horns 14-7 in Columbus last season. With Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson as two studs that will touch the ball a ton, I think the Buckeyes are too much to handle for the Horns again. The first half could see more points than last season’s game.

Pick: OSU ML