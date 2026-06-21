Louisville's Top Performers of 2025-26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 athletics season saw quite a few University of Louisville student-athletes experience a high level of individual success in their respective sport.

Many Cardinals were named First-Team All-ACC, and a few garnered All-American recognition. Some others had high finishes at the NCAA Championships - and one even took home a national championship.

With the current athletics season now completely in the books, here are the top individual performers from Louisville's 2025-26 athletic season:

Chris Bell - Football

Bell was one of the best pass catchers in all of the ACC. Starting the first 11 games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury, he caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns, earning First-Team All-ACC honors along the way. He was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins this past April.

Imari Berry - Women's Basketball

While Berry was not a starter this past season, she was unquestionably one of their most impactful players. Playing all 37 games with just two starts, she averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in only 23.5 minutes per game, while shooting a team-best 37.1 percent on three-point attempts. This resulted in her being named the ACC Sixth Player of the Year, as well as a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

K.J. Byrd - Men's Track & Field

Byrd has been one of Louisville's best track & field athletes since stepping foot on campus, and is coming off of a sophomore season where he was named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. At the NCAA DI Outdoor Championships, Byrd was the national runner-up in the decathlon, with his decathlon pole vault clearance of 5.41m (17-9) being a record in the event, while also won the event in the ACC Championship with a 5.53m (18-1¾) clearance. He was also USTFCCCA Southeast Region Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, finishing as the national runner-up in the heptathlon at the 2026 NCAA DI Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Ashley Callahan - Women's Track & Field

On the women's side of track & field, Callahan was Louisville's top athlete - both in indoor and outdoor season. At the NCAA Indoor Championships, her 4.56m (14-11.5) pole vault was a program record, and earned a First-Team All-American honor. During the NCAA Outdoor Championships, she placed fourth in the nation with a clearance of 4.64m (15-2.75) - which both a program and ACC record.

Karsyn Cherry - Women's Soccer

Cherry concluded her collegiate career by saving her best for last, excelling on defense while also providing an offensive spark. The defender helped Louisville allow just 13 goals in 19 total matches, good for a 0.68 goals-against average. She also collected three goals, four assists and 10 total points on the offensive end, earning Second-Team All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches.

Cooper Claycomb - Men's Golf

Louisville had a few really good golfers this season, and Claycomb was arguably the best. He posted an incredible 54-hole score of 12-under-par at the NCAA Athens Regional, which was the program record for lowest individual score in a regional. He finished in a tie for first at the Michael A. Marino Classic, was fifth at the Blessings Collegiate, finished 10th at the Fighting Irish Classic and tied for 11th at the Bearcat Invitational, getting named to the PING Midwest All-Region Team.

Ryan Conwell - Men's Basketball

A transfer from Xavier, Conwell was Louisville's most productive player this past season. Only missing one game while starting the other 34, he averaged a team- and career-best 18.8 points per game, while also collecting 4.8 rebounds and career-best 2.7 assists. He was tabbed a Second-Team All-ACC selection, though he was the fourth-best player in the conference according to KenPom.

Cara Cresse - Women's Volleyball

On a team that was loaded with talent, Cresse was arguably their top player, earning Third-Team All-American honors from the AVCA. She was a menace on the frontline, with her 179 total blocks ranking fourth in the nation. Cresse was also proficient offensively, with her .343 hitting percentage leading the team, and her 2.45 kills per set coming in at fourth.

Tague Davis - Baseball

Davis put together arguably the best hitting season by an individual player in program history. Starting all 57 games, he hit .355/.443/.848 with 34 home runs, 98 RBI, 10 doubles and 36 walks. He was the D1 leader in home runs and RBIs, both of which are Louisville single-season records, with the former also being an ACC single-season record. As you can guess, he was named the ACC Player of the Year, and took home multiple First-Team All-American honors.

Julia Dennis - Women's Swimming & Diving

Dennis has been one of Louisville's top swimmers during her time on campus, and her 2025-26 season was another elite campaign. At the NCAA DI Championships, she earned First-Team All-American honors in five different events: the 200 Medley Relay (20.71), 400 Medley Relay (46.80), 400 Free Relay (46.54), 50 Free (21.15) and 100 Free (47.02).

Bri Despines - Softball

Despines was regarded as one of the most complete players in all of college softball this season. Starting all 58 games, she slashed .402/.552/.756 and drove in 70 RBI, while also throwing out 12 runners stealing from her catcher position, and going 21-of-23 on stolen base attempts. She was named a NFCA Third Team All-American for her efforts.

Anastasia Gorbenko - Women's Swimming & Diving

Men or Women, Gorbenko was the most decorated swimmer for Louisville this season. She earned First-Team All-American honors in six different events at the NCAA DI Championships: 200 Medley Relay (25.44), 400 Medley Relay (56.63), 400 Free Relay (46.98), 100 Breast (57.56), 200 Breast (2:05:24) and the 200 IM (1:53:96). She also earned a Second-Team All-American honors in the 800 Free Relay (1:42.18).

Elsingi Kirpruto - Men's Cross Country/Men's Track & Field

Despite being just a true freshman, Kirpruto made an instant impact in not one - but two sports. He placed 39th at the NCAA Cross Country Championships with a 10K time of 29:06.6, becoming the first Card in nine years to earn cross country All-American honors. During indoor track & field season, Kirpruto was named the ACC Men's Indoor Freshman of the Year, and placed fourth in the 5000m at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a time of 13:38.02, earning First Team All-American honors in the process

Geoffrey Kirwa - Men's Track & Field

Kirwa established himself not only as one of the top men's collegiate track and field athletes this season, but as one of the top steeplechasers in the world, getting named the USTFCCCA Southeast Region Men’s Track Athlete of the Year. He won the national championship in the 3000m steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, posting a time of 8:17.46 to become the the sixth outdoor national champion in program history. He also ran a 8:08.10 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April, which is currently the fifth-fastest time in the entire world so far this year, and earned the bronze medal in the 5000m at the ACC Outdoor Championships.

Aiden Musso - Men's Swimming & Davis

Musso was among Louisville's most prolific swimmers this season. He earned four All-American honors during the NCAA DI Men's Championships, taking home a First-Team selection in the 200 Free Relay (18.52), and three Second-Team picks in the 200 Medley Relay (20.05), 400 Free Relay (42.10)and 400 Medley Relay (44.68).

Madison Pickens - Softball

Pickens was one of the most prolific hitters in collegiate softball this season, earning Second Team All-American recognition by Softball America. In 53 starts, she slashed .456/.513/,749, with her batting average and slugging percentage leading the team. She also led the Cardinals in home runs (11) and total bases (146), with her 74 RBI setting program single-season record.

Zion Rose - Baseball

While Rose missed roughly the first month of the season due to an ankle injury, he made his at-bats count when he returned to the lineup. He only played in 36 games with 35 starts, but slashed .417/.491/.646 and hit six home runs with 47 RBI, 13 doubles, 19 walks and 24 stolen bases. Rose wound up taking home First-Team All-ACC honors, as well as a Second-Team All-American selection.

Nikita Sheremet - Men's Swimming & Davis

On the men's side of things, Sheremet was the most accomplished swimmer for Louisville. He earned six total All-American honors in the NCAA DI Championships, including First-Team selections in the 200 Free Relay (18.74) and the 50 Free (18.65). He also had Second-Team selections in the 200 Medley Relay (18.06), 400 Free Relay (42.25), 400 Medley Relay (40.92) and 100 Free (41.41).

Alex Svetanoff - Men's Soccer

Svetanoff was a stout defensive presence for Louisville, and was among one of the nation's best goalkeepers, earning Third-Team All-South Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches. In 17 total matches, he finished with a 1.06 GAA, a .746 save percentage and 53 saves. He also posted seven clean sheets for the season.

Laura Ziegler - Women's Basketball

Coming in from Saint Joseph's, were she was a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, Ziegler skill set translated extremely well to the ACC. A starter in all 37 games, she was their leading rebounder at 6.9 per game, while also averaging the second-most points (11.0) and assists (2.9) per game. Ziegler was named a First-Team All-ACC selection from both the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league's head coaches.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Geoffrey Kirwa: Ben Lonergan - The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)