FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

11 Louisville Players Unavailable for Western Illinois Series

Four of the absences are due to injuries, while the remainder are unknown.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Jim Patterson Stadium: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After just four games into the 2021 season, and the Louisville baseball program is already heading into a series incredibly shorthanded.

Two hours before the start of their three-game weekend series against Western Illinois, the Cardinals announced that 11 players would be unavailable for the entire series against the Leathernecks.

Pitchers Glenn Albanese, Duncan Hall, Ryan Hawks, Gavin Sullivan, Kellen Tulio, Ben Wiegman and Kerry Wright; as well as position players Ben Metzinger, Dalton Rushing, Wyatt Stevenson and utility man Jared Poland are all out for the weekend.

The university did not specify the reason for the absences. However, head coach Dan McDonnell revealed in the preseason that Hawks, Metzinger, Sullivan and Wright are currently battling various injuries.

Albanese and Rushing are the biggest names who will not play against Western Illinois. Albanese was named the Friday night starting pitching vs. Bellarmine last week, and the right-hander struck out seven batters and surrendered just one run over 5.0 innings. Rushing has started in all four games this season at both first base and catcher, driving in a home run during the season-opener.

Louisville sits at 4-0 on the young season following a season-opening sweep of Bellarmine and a midweek victory over Eastern Kentucky. First pitch of Game 1 vs. Western Illinois is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

EEbxomSUcAEuoub
Other Sports

11 Louisville Players Unavailable for Western Illinois Series

USATSI_15475119_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke

USATSI_15445637_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Miami Transfer Forward Matt Cross Commits to Louisville

USATSI_14986906_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville's Wide Receivers Stepping Up Early in Spring Ball

1 (2)
Basketball

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Duke

USATSI_13508218_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Talks Spring Practice

USATSI_14997124_168388606_lowres
Football

Malik Cunningham Dedicated to Fixing Turnover Issues

USATSI_12475663_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Your Guide to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process