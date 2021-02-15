Louisville Baseball Announces Attendance Plan for Jim Patterson Stadium

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone/Courier Journal, Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville baseball season ticket holders will be contacted soon with information on plans for attending games at Jim Patterson Stadium for the 2021 season which begins Feb. 19.



Louisville Athletics has worked collaboratively with the Governor's office and other health officials to craft a safe experience for home games at Jim Patterson Stadium. To begin the season, Jim Patterson Stadium will operate with a reduced capacity of 20 percent, allowing seating to be socially distanced.



In an effort to allow as many fans as possible to attend games, tickets will be offered through a combination of partial season ticket packages and free admission for select games. Ticketed events include all 18 ACC games plus rivalry games against Kentucky and Vanderbilt. As in years' past, free admission will be offered for all other non-conference home games.



Additional changes to the stadium experience have been made in an effort to create the safest environment possible. These changes include mask requirements, temperature checks, cashless concessions, and more.



SEASON TICKET HOLDER ACCESS

Louisville Baseball season ticket holders will receive additional information from the UofL Athletics Ticket Office regarding 2021 tickets, which will include the option to purchase one of two partial season ticket packages.



GENERAL PUBLIC ACCESS

All ticket opportunities for the 20 ticketed home games will first be offered to current season ticket holders. General public ticket sales will be available if inventory remains after all season ticket holders have had an opportunity to purchase seats.



Fans who are not current season ticket holders, but are interested in purchasing tickets to the ticketed games for the 2021 season should complete the interest form. If availability remains after all season ticket holders have had an opportunity to purchase, you will be contacted regarding your ticketing options.



NON-TICKETED GAME ACCESS

Free admission will be offered to the general public for all non-ticketed games (non-conference games excluding Kentucky and Vanderbilt). Seating will be limited due to social distance guidelines and will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.



UOFL STUDENT ACCESS

A limited number of free student tickets will be available on ticketed gamedays at the Jim Patterson Stadium ticket windows beginning one hour prior to first pitch. UofL students must show a valid student ID to receive a ticket.

Click here for more information regarding ticketing

