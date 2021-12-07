Louisville Baseball’s 2022 Schedule Revealed

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball program has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.



The 2022 slate returns to a full 56 games and includes 35 contests at Jim Patterson Stadium.



Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are on sale now.



Louisville's 15 ACC games as well as non-conference games against Kentucky and Indiana will be ticketed events at Jim Patterson Stadium. All other nonconference matchups will have free admission.



Louisville will host three-game home series against ACC opponents Notre Dame (March 18-20), North Carolina (April 8-10), NC State (April 22-24), Clemson (April 29-May 1) and Virginia (May 19-21). The nonconference schedule at Jim Patterson Stadium is highlighted by annual games against Kentucky (April 19) and Indiana (May 10), along with a midweek contest against five-time College World Series participant TCU (March 8) and a three-game series with 2019 national runner-up Michigan (March 11-13).



The Cardinals open the season on the road in Tampa, Fla., with games against Charlotte (Feb. 18), South Florida (Feb. 19) and Connecticut (Feb. 20). All three opponents on the opening weekend played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. UofL will also travel for ACC series at Boston College (March 25-27), Pitt (April 1-3), Florida State (April 14-16), Wake Forest (May 6-8) and Virginia Tech (May 13-15), along with midweek games at Kentucky (April 5) and Vanderbilt (May 3).



The 2022 ACC Baseball Championship is once again set to be played at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., home of the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, May 24-29. The 2022 NCAA Championship begins with regional play on June 3. The College World Series is slated for June 17-26/27 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

