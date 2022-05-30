Louisville Announced as Regional Host for 2022 NCAA Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there is still one more day until the Louisville baseball program learns exactly who they will be playing to start the postseason, they at least know that more games will be coming to Jim Patterson Stadium before their season comes to a close.

The NCAA announced the Regional host sites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, and unsurprisingly, the Cardinals were among the 16 teams to be awarded first weekend hosting rights. Louisville (38-18-1) will learn their exact national seed and who will be occupying their Regional during the selection show, which airs Monday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Louisville will be playing postseason baseball at home. The NCAA Tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and the Cardinals missed the Big Dance entirely in 2021.

In his 16 years at the helm, head coach Dan McDonnell has only missed the NCAA Tournament two times not including the 2020 COVID year, also missing it in 2011. Of his 12 previous trips to the postseason, he holds a 32-11 record in Regionals, including 24-4 in his eight times hosting. They have advanced to the Super Regionals eight times, and have only failed to win a regional as a host once, coming in 2010.

(Photo of Jim Patterson Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

