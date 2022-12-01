Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Dan McDonnell and the University of Louisville baseball program have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.

Louisville’s 2023 slate gets underway on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium, the first of 34 scheduled home games for the Cardinals this spring. Louisville will open the 2023 season at home for just the fifth time in Dan McDonnell’s 17 seasons at the helm of the program.

The Cards are scheduled to play 21 games against teams that reached the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including a super regional rematch against Texas A&M in March.

Louisville’s home schedule includes weekend ACC series against Georgia Tech (March 17-19), Boston College (April 6-8), Wake Forest (April 14-16), Miami (April 27-29) and Florida State (May 18-20), in addition to the Battle of the Bluegrass against Kentucky (April 11) and Battle of the Barrel versus Vanderbilt (May 9).

The Cards travel to Notre Dame (March 24-26), NC State (March 31-April 2), Duke (April 21-23), Clemson (May 5-7) and Virginia (May 12-14) for weekend series in conference play.

Louisville will also take part in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic March 3-5 in Houston, Texas. UofL will play Texas A&M, Rice and TCU at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

The 2023 ACC Baseball Championship is set to be played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., home of the Triple-A Durham Bulls, May 23-28. The 2023 NCAA Championship begins with regional play on June 2. The College World Series is slated for June 16-25/26 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

