7th Inning Stretch: The Final Furlong (Week 14)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is in a much better place than they were this time last year, but they are experiencing some slight late season hiccups.
The Cardinals (35-15-1, 16-10-1 ACC) were able to capture their midweek matchup vs. Indiana, but dropped a top 10 series at Virginia Tech to go 2-2 on the week.
Louisville is still very much an NCAA Tournament team, there's no need to worry about that. But now there are some concerns that hosting a regional could slip from their grasp.
While the pitching and defense has gotten better, allowing only 4.25 runs per game over the last two weeks, their potent offense has sputtered a bit, putting up just 4.63 runs per game in the same span.
Now, Louisville returns home for the final week of the regular season, and will face Eastern Kentucky in the midweek and Virginia in a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series. If the Cards want to have more games at Jim Patterson Stadium, they'll have to have a strong showing this week heading into the ACC Tournament.
Last Week's Recaps:
- Game 48: Louisville Takes Down Indiana in Midweek Showdown
- Game 49: Louisville Takes Opener of Top 10 Series at Virginia Tech
- Game 50: Louisville Drops Pitcher's Duel at Virginia Tech to Even Series
- Game 51: Louisville Falls to Virginia Tech in Rubber Match
News & Notes
- Louisville ranks as high as No. 9 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, USA TODAY) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
- With three conference games left, Louisville trails Notre Dame by 1.0 game for first in the Atlantic Division. With a .611 conference winning percentage, they currently hold the No. 4 seed for next week's ACC Tournament.
- Christian Knapczyk ranks second in the nation in runs per game with 1.39.
- Levi Usher ranks 10th in the nation in stolen bases with 32.
- Dalton Rushing ranks 24th in the nation in home runs with 17.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, May 17 at 6:00pm vs. Eastern Kentucky
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Thursday, May 19 at 6:00pm vs. Virginia
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Friday, May 20 at 4:00pm vs. Virginia
- ACC Network
- 93.9 The Ville
- Saturday, May 21 at 1:00pm vs. Virginia
- ACC Network
- 93.9 The Ville
Know The Foe
Midweek
School: Eastern Kentucky University
Nickname: Colonels
Location: Richmond, Ky.
Total Enrollment: 12,554
Head Coach (school record): Chris Prothro (54-49)
2022 Record (conference record): 33-17, 18-9 ASUN)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 71-49-1
Top Performers (Hitters):
- OF Kendal Ewell (49 GP, 49 GS): .400/.511/.692, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 32 BB
- SS Logan Thomason (48 GP, 48 GS): .301/.413/.446, 5 HR, 37 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 35 BB
- C Will King (48 GP, 48 GS): .281/.376/.519, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 14 2B, 23 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- LHP Will Brian (25 APP, 0 GS): 1.89 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 42 K, 11 BB, .094 B/AVG
- LHP Jordan Fox (22 APP, 0 GS): 3.47 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 23.1 IP, 10 K, 13 BB, .330 B/AVG
- RHP Rese Brown (12 APP, 12 GS): 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64.1 IP, 71 K, 25 BB, .221 B/AVG
Read More
Weekend
School: University of Virginia
Nickname: Cavaliers
Location: Charlottesville, Va.
Total Enrollment: 17,311
Head Coach (school record): Brian O'Connor (787-332-2)
2022 Record (conference record): 37-13 (16-11 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 11-8
Top Performers (Hitters):
- INF Jake Gelof (50 GP, 50 GS): .383/.480/.781, 18 HR, 71 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 35 BB
- INF Casey Saucke (45 GP, 42 GS): .355/.437/.587, 6 HR, 40 RBI, 12 2B, 3 3B, 20 BB
- 1B/OF Alex Tappen (50 GP, 50 GS): .351/.415/.629, 13 HR, 66 RBI, 13 2B, 18 BB
Top Performers (Pitchers)
- LHP Brian Gursky (11 APP, 11 GS): 2.98 ERA, 57.1 IP, 68 K, 26 BB, .235 B/AVG
- LHP Nate Savino (12 APP, 12 GS): 4.21 ERA, 62.0 IP, 67 K, 26 BB, .259 B/AVG
- INF/RHP Devin Ortiz (9 APP, 5 GS): 2.03 ERA, 26.2 IP, 37 K, 3 BB, .158 B/AVG
Opponent Breakdown
Rankings:
|Eastern Kentucky
|Virginia
|Louisville
D1 Baseball Ranking
NR
12th
10th
RPI
135th
15th
11th
SOS
251st
47th
23rd
Home Record
21-6
29-5
26-5
Away Record
11-11
6-8
8-9-1
Neutral Record
0-0
2-0
1-1
Hitting:
|Eastern Kentucky
|Virginia
|Louisville
Base on Balls
30th (258)
15th (277)
12th (283)
Batting Average
195th (.268)
7th (.316)
22nd (.304)
Home Runs
63rd (62)
49th (67)
26th (76)
On Base Percentage
124th (.378)
8th (.420)
12th (.416)
Scoring Average
122nd (6.7)
4th (9.2)
10th (8.9)
Slugging Percentage
72nd (9.3)
24th (.501)
17th (.510)
Pitching:
|Eastern Kentucky
|Virginia
|Louisville
Earned Run Average
105th (5.12)
12th (3.72)
117th (5.30)
Hits Allowed/9 Innings
78th (9.00)
7th (7.50)
72nd (8.92)
Strikeouts/9 Innings
72nd (9.3)
8th (10.8)
24th (10.1)
Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio
155th (1.90)
44th (2.52)
113th (2.11)
WHIP
130th (1.54)
23rd (1.31)
116th (1.52)
Walks Allowed/9 Innings
205th (4.90)
134th (4.28)
191st (4.77)
(Photo of Ben Metzinger: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter