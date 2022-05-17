7th Inning Stretch: The Final Furlong (Week 14)

The Louisville baseball program is returning home for the final week of the regular season, and could use a strong showing before the ACC Tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is in a much better place than they were this time last year, but they are experiencing some slight late season hiccups.

The Cardinals (35-15-1, 16-10-1 ACC) were able to capture their midweek matchup vs. Indiana, but dropped a top 10 series at Virginia Tech to go 2-2 on the week.

Louisville is still very much an NCAA Tournament team, there's no need to worry about that. But now there are some concerns that hosting a regional could slip from their grasp.

While the pitching and defense has gotten better, allowing only 4.25 runs per game over the last two weeks, their potent offense has sputtered a bit, putting up just 4.63 runs per game in the same span.

Now, Louisville returns home for the final week of the regular season, and will face Eastern Kentucky in the midweek and Virginia in a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series. If the Cards want to have more games at Jim Patterson Stadium, they'll have to have a strong showing this week heading into the ACC Tournament.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville ranks as high as No. 9 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, USA TODAY) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

With three conference games left, Louisville trails Notre Dame by 1.0 game for first in the Atlantic Division. With a .611 conference winning percentage, they currently hold the No. 4 seed for next week's ACC Tournament.

Christian Knapczyk ranks second in the nation in runs per game with 1.39.

Levi Usher ranks 10th in the nation in stolen bases with 32.

Dalton Rushing ranks 24th in the nation in home runs with 17.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, May 17 at 6:00pm vs. Eastern Kentucky

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Thursday, May 19 at 6:00pm vs. Virginia

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Friday, May 20 at 4:00pm vs. Virginia

ACC Network



93.9 The Ville

Saturday, May 21 at 1:00pm vs. Virginia

ACC Network



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Eastern Kentucky University

Nickname: Colonels

Location: Richmond, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 12,554

Head Coach (school record): Chris Prothro (54-49)

2022 Record (conference record): 33-17, 18-9 ASUN)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 71-49-1

Top Performers (Hitters):

OF Kendal Ewell (49 GP, 49 GS): .400/.511/.692, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 32 BB

(49 GP, 49 GS): .400/.511/.692, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 32 BB SS Logan Thomason (48 GP, 48 GS): .301/.413/.446, 5 HR, 37 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 35 BB

(48 GP, 48 GS): .301/.413/.446, 5 HR, 37 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 35 BB C Will King (48 GP, 48 GS): .281/.376/.519, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 14 2B, 23 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Will Brian (25 APP, 0 GS) : 1.89 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 42 K, 11 BB, .094 B/AVG

: 1.89 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 42 K, 11 BB, .094 B/AVG LHP Jordan Fox (22 APP, 0 GS) : 3.47 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 23.1 IP, 10 K, 13 BB, .330 B/AVG

: 3.47 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 23.1 IP, 10 K, 13 BB, .330 B/AVG RHP Rese Brown (12 APP, 12 GS): 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64.1 IP, 71 K, 25 BB, .221 B/AVG

Weekend

School: University of Virginia

Nickname: Cavaliers

Location: Charlottesville, Va.

Total Enrollment: 17,311

Head Coach (school record): Brian O'Connor (787-332-2)

2022 Record (conference record): 37-13 (16-11 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 11-8



Top Performers (Hitters):

INF Jake Gelof (50 GP, 50 GS): .383/.480/.781, 18 HR, 71 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 35 BB

(50 GP, 50 GS): .383/.480/.781, 18 HR, 71 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 35 BB INF Casey Saucke (45 GP, 42 GS): .355/.437/.587, 6 HR, 40 RBI, 12 2B, 3 3B, 20 BB

(45 GP, 42 GS): .355/.437/.587, 6 HR, 40 RBI, 12 2B, 3 3B, 20 BB 1B/OF Alex Tappen (50 GP, 50 GS): .351/.415/.629, 13 HR, 66 RBI, 13 2B, 18 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

LHP Brian Gursky (11 APP, 11 GS) : 2.98 ERA, 57.1 IP, 68 K, 26 BB, .235 B/AVG

: 2.98 ERA, 57.1 IP, 68 K, 26 BB, .235 B/AVG LHP Nate Savino (12 APP, 12 GS) : 4.21 ERA, 62.0 IP, 67 K, 26 BB, .259 B/AVG

: 4.21 ERA, 62.0 IP, 67 K, 26 BB, .259 B/AVG INF/RHP Devin Ortiz (9 APP, 5 GS): 2.03 ERA, 26.2 IP, 37 K, 3 BB, .158 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Eastern Kentucky Virginia Louisville D1 Baseball Ranking NR 12th 10th RPI 135th 15th 11th SOS 251st 47th 23rd Home Record 21-6 29-5 26-5 Away Record 11-11 6-8 8-9-1 Neutral Record 0-0 2-0 1-1

Hitting:

Eastern Kentucky Virginia Louisville Base on Balls 30th (258) 15th (277) 12th (283) Batting Average 195th (.268) 7th (.316) 22nd (.304) Home Runs 63rd (62) 49th (67) 26th (76) On Base Percentage 124th (.378) 8th (.420) 12th (.416) Scoring Average 122nd (6.7) 4th (9.2) 10th (8.9) Slugging Percentage 72nd (9.3) 24th (.501) 17th (.510)

Pitching:

Eastern Kentucky Virginia Louisville Earned Run Average 105th (5.12) 12th (3.72) 117th (5.30) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 78th (9.00) 7th (7.50) 72nd (8.92) Strikeouts/9 Innings 72nd (9.3) 8th (10.8) 24th (10.1) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 155th (1.90) 44th (2.52) 113th (2.11) WHIP 130th (1.54) 23rd (1.31) 116th (1.52) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 205th (4.90) 134th (4.28) 191st (4.77)

(Photo of Ben Metzinger: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter