7th Inning Stretch: The Final Furlong (Week 14)

The Louisville baseball program is returning home for the final week of the regular season, and could use a strong showing before the ACC Tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is in a much better place than they were this time last year, but they are experiencing some slight late season hiccups.

The Cardinals (35-15-1, 16-10-1 ACC) were able to capture their midweek matchup vs. Indiana, but dropped a top 10 series at Virginia Tech to go 2-2 on the week.

Louisville is still very much an NCAA Tournament team, there's no need to worry about that. But now there are some concerns that hosting a regional could slip from their grasp.

While the pitching and defense has gotten better, allowing only 4.25 runs per game over the last two weeks, their potent offense has sputtered a bit, putting up just 4.63 runs per game in the same span.

Now, Louisville returns home for the final week of the regular season, and will face Eastern Kentucky in the midweek and Virginia in a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series. If the Cards want to have more games at Jim Patterson Stadium, they'll have to have a strong showing this week heading into the ACC Tournament.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 9 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, USA TODAY) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • With three conference games left, Louisville trails Notre Dame by 1.0 game for first in the Atlantic Division. With a .611 conference winning percentage, they currently hold the No. 4 seed for next week's ACC Tournament.
  • Christian Knapczyk ranks second in the nation in runs per game with 1.39.
  • Levi Usher ranks 10th in the nation in stolen bases with 32.
  • Dalton Rushing ranks 24th in the nation in home runs with 17.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, May 17 at 6:00pm vs. Eastern Kentucky
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Thursday, May 19 at 6:00pm vs. Virginia
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Friday, May 20 at 4:00pm vs. Virginia
    • ACC Network
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Saturday, May 21 at 1:00pm vs. Virginia
    • ACC Network
    • 93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Eastern Kentucky University
Nickname: Colonels
Location: Richmond, Ky.
Total Enrollment: 12,554
Head Coach (school record): Chris Prothro (54-49)
2022 Record (conference record): 33-17, 18-9 ASUN)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 71-49-1

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Kendal Ewell (49 GP, 49 GS): .400/.511/.692, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 32 BB
  • SS Logan Thomason (48 GP, 48 GS): .301/.413/.446, 5 HR, 37 RBI, 10 2B, 3B, 35 BB
  • C Will King (48 GP, 48 GS): .281/.376/.519, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 14 2B, 23 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • LHP Will Brian (25 APP, 0 GS): 1.89 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 42 K, 11 BB, .094 B/AVG
  • LHP Jordan Fox (22 APP, 0 GS): 3.47 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 23.1 IP, 10 K, 13 BB, .330 B/AVG
  • RHP Rese Brown (12 APP, 12 GS): 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64.1 IP, 71 K, 25 BB, .221 B/AVG
Weekend

School: University of Virginia
Nickname: Cavaliers
Location: Charlottesville, Va.
Total Enrollment: 17,311
Head Coach (school record): Brian O'Connor (787-332-2)
2022 Record (conference record): 37-13 (16-11 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 11-8

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF Jake Gelof (50 GP, 50 GS): .383/.480/.781, 18 HR, 71 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 35 BB
  • INF Casey Saucke (45 GP, 42 GS): .355/.437/.587, 6 HR, 40 RBI, 12 2B, 3 3B, 20 BB
  • 1B/OF Alex Tappen (50 GP, 50 GS): .351/.415/.629, 13 HR, 66 RBI, 13 2B, 18 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • LHP Brian Gursky (11 APP, 11 GS): 2.98 ERA, 57.1 IP, 68 K, 26 BB, .235 B/AVG
  • LHP Nate Savino (12 APP, 12 GS): 4.21 ERA, 62.0 IP, 67 K, 26 BB, .259 B/AVG
  • INF/RHP Devin Ortiz (9 APP, 5 GS): 2.03 ERA, 26.2 IP, 37 K, 3 BB, .158 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Eastern KentuckyVirginiaLouisville

D1 Baseball Ranking

NR

12th

10th

RPI

135th

15th

11th

SOS

251st

47th

23rd

Home Record

21-6

29-5

26-5

Away Record

11-11

6-8

8-9-1

Neutral Record

0-0

2-0

1-1

Hitting:

Eastern KentuckyVirginiaLouisville

Base on Balls

30th (258)

15th (277)

12th (283)

Batting Average

195th (.268)

7th (.316)

22nd (.304)

Home Runs

63rd (62)

49th (67)

26th (76)

On Base Percentage

124th (.378)

8th (.420)

12th (.416)

Scoring Average

122nd (6.7)

4th (9.2)

10th (8.9)

Slugging Percentage

72nd (9.3)

24th (.501)

17th (.510)

Pitching:

Eastern KentuckyVirginiaLouisville

Earned Run Average

105th (5.12)

12th (3.72)

117th (5.30)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

78th (9.00)

7th (7.50)

72nd (8.92)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

72nd (9.3)

8th (10.8)

24th (10.1)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

155th (1.90)

44th (2.52)

113th (2.11)

WHIP

130th (1.54)

23rd (1.31)

116th (1.52)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

205th (4.90)

134th (4.28)

191st (4.77)

(Photo of Ben Metzinger: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

